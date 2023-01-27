VERMILLION — University of South Dakota head volleyball coach Leanne Williamson has hired Abby Saehler to serve as the assistant volleyball coach. 

Saehler spent the 2022 season as the assistant women’s volleyball coach at Grand Canyon University where she operated as the recruiting coordinator, assisted with on-court instruction, and maintained operational aspects of the program. Prior to being promoted to assistant coach at Grand Canyon, Saehler served as the director of volleyball operations. 

