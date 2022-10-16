VERMILLION — In the chippiness of a 1-1 soccer game 73 minutes in against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, South Dakota Coyotes fifth-year senior Joana Zanin decided to take matters into her own hands.

She took the ball and made an incredible run down the field. It was her versus Oral Roberts goalkeeper Louisa Ramsauer, and Zanin hit the ball high enough for Ramsauer to not be able to make a play on it, and it fell into the goal to give USD a 2-1 lead in the match.

