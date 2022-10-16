VERMILLION — In the chippiness of a 1-1 soccer game 73 minutes in against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, South Dakota Coyotes fifth-year senior Joana Zanin decided to take matters into her own hands.
She took the ball and made an incredible run down the field. It was her versus Oral Roberts goalkeeper Louisa Ramsauer, and Zanin hit the ball high enough for Ramsauer to not be able to make a play on it, and it fell into the goal to give USD a 2-1 lead in the match.
“With the emotions of getting tripped up on top on the box (a few minutes earlier), it lit a fire under me,” she said. “I was like ‘Alright, I’ve got to do everything I’ve got to do for the team (as a) fifth-year senior.”
Zanin’s goal at 73:18 proved to be the difference, as USD won 2-1 on Senior Day at the First Bank & Trust Complex Sunday.
“It was such an individual effort,” Coyotes head coach Michael Thomas said. “(Zanin) has so much technical skill and individual ability. There was a lot of awareness (from her) there. I couldn’t be happier for her. That’s the storybook ending for a senior day.”
The Coyotes improve to 4-7-5 (3-2-2 Summit League), while the Golden Eagles fall to 9-7-1 (4-3 Summit League).
“For myself, emotions are high right now,” Zanin said.
“We’ve grinded through the four-to-five years we’ve been here. We’ve built relationships with the younger woman, so we wanted (to win today) for ourselves as seniors, but they also wanted it for us. Those emotions were like ‘You work for me. I work for you,’ because we’ve been battling for so many years.”
Thomas was proud of the way his team fought in the match.
“Oral Roberts has been really good all year,” he said. “They’re one of the top teams in the conference. We had adversity on Friday (with a 1-0 home loss to the Kansas City Roos). To come back and have this result, we played some of the best soccer we’ve played all year in the first half. We then had to grind through the second half, but it’s tough not to be proud of that performance.”
Additionally, Thomas is proud of the way Zanin has led the team in her senior season.
“Nobody quite realizes how hard playing a Division I sport is,” he said. “It’s a difficult transition and seeing her take on more on and off the field is a fun part of the job.”
Taylor Cotter played an effective first half on the wing. She put two crosses along the face of goal in the first half, but the Coyotes could not finish off either opportunity.
Still, USD continued to push offensively. Shaylee Gailus took the turnover inside the box and converted at 32:16 to give USD the 1-0 lead going into halftime.
Oral Roberts’ Angie Machado leveled things for the Golden Eagles at the 48:26 mark. The Coyotes knew they were going to have to work hard for the victory in the second half.
“It lit a fire under us, like alright, this is real women’s soccer,” Zanin said. “It’s not going to come easy. We’ve got to keep pushing. We’ve got to control the controllables.”
The win helps USD keep its spot at fourth place in the Summit League standings. Six teams make the postseason tournament, which starts Oct. 28.
USD travels to Fargo to take on the North Dakota State Bison Friday, while Oral Roberts hosts Denver Friday.
Thomas adds that a win like the one the Coyotes had Sunday can galvanize the team for future games.
“The hallmark of our team is that we are not going to quit,” Thomas said. “We went through some rough times early in the season. Since then, we’ve only lost two of the last nine games. (The players) have a lot of belief in each other and in themselves. We’re in a good position to try to finish the job.”
