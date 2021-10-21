Yankton returns five runners from state on both the boys’ and girls’ side as it heads to the South Dakota State Cross Country Meet, Saturday at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls.
The Yankton boys, ninth a year ago, are trying to “embrace the challenge” of competing at less than full strength this weekend.
“This team, at 100 percent healthy, is a good team. Right now we’re a little banged up,” Yankton head coach Luke Youmans said. “What we’re trying to do is embrace the challenge. That’s the beauty of sports. You have to have guys step up.”
Junior Zach Fedde is the top returning Buck, having placed 14th at state a year ago. Senior Tim Merchen, junior Nate Schoenfelder, sophomore Dylan Payer and eighth grader Harrison Krajewski each ran at state for the Bucks a year ago.
Freshman Taylor Wenzlaff and eighth grader Bryton Olson will complete the Bucks’ lineup on Saturday.
“Our expectations are still high,” Youmans said. “We want to be realistic about the challenge.”
The Yankton girls, on the podium last season with a sixth place finish, also is dealing with injury issues, though not to the same extent as the boys.
“We have some girls with multiple years of experience,” Youmans said. “We’re facing some challenges, struggling with some of the same health issues.”
One example of the Gazelles’ health issues has been sophomore Shae Rumsey, who will have run in just two meets prior to state.
“She is very soon on the road to recover, but she’s giving it a go,” Youmans said.
Junior Thea Chance finished 25th a year ago. Junior Sydnee Serck also returns from the Gazelles’ 2020 state meet team, as do sophomores Rumsey and Claire Tereshinski, and freshman Sophia Petheram.
“Thea has had some great meets of late, as have Sydnee and Sophie,” Youmans said. “Claire has been running better every meet.”
Freshman Ava Johanneson and eighth grader Kahlen Peterson round out the Gazelles’ lineup.
“Ava has moved up in the last month. We also brought up Kahlen Peterson, who has been running exceptionally well,” Youmans said. “We certainly trust that they could be important pieces.”
While the Gazelles may not win a state title this year, Yankton could be back on the podium again this year.
“Do we have a girls’ team that is a podium contender? Absolutely,” Youmans said. “We may not be a championship contender, but if we put together a good race we should be in the top six.”
Competition begins at noon with the Class B girls’ race, followed by the Class A girls at 12:30 p.m. and the Class AA girls at 1 p.m. Class B boys begin at 1:30 p.m., with Class A boys at 2 p.m. and Class AA boys at 2:30 p.m.
Here is a look at area athletes competing in Class A and Class B:
Class A Girls
Ethan-Parkston and Vermillion, each with one returning state placewinner from a year ago, will compete as a team in the Class A girls’ race.
Ethan-Parkston, the Region 3A champs, are led by senior Lindsey Roth, 24th at state a year ago. Junior Taryn Lentch, sophomore Leah Klock and seventh graders Morgan Maxwell, Sadie Mueller and Berkley Ziebart will compete for Ethan-Parkston.
Vermillion, third in Region 3A, are led by Region 3A champion Taeli Barta. The sophomore was 20th at state a year ago.
Also for Vermillion, eighth grader Lydia Anderson returns after competing in state last year. Freshman Laiken Barta and eighth graders Olivai Formisano, Mya Halverson and Callie Radigan round out the lineup.
Beresford eighth grader Ella Merriman and Andes Central-Dakota Christian eighth grader Lexi Schoenfelder each return with state meet experience. AC-DC, which competed in Class B until this year, will also be represented by junior Anna DeHaan.
Elk Point-Jefferson senior Claire LaFerrier and Dakota Valley freshman Sophia Redler will also compete in the Class A girls’ race.
Class A Boys
The Vermillion Tanagers, second a year ago, return four of their sixth runners from the 2020 squad.
Vermillion, second in Region 3A, returns juniors Emily Bohnsack and Jack Freeburg, and sophomores Henry Anderson and Joel Dahloff from the 2020 squad. Sophomore Jacob Chasing Hawk and eighth grader Hunter Morse round out the Tanagers squad.
Beresford also qualified a team for state thanks to a third place finish in Region 3A. The Watchdogs return two state placewinners, sophomore Andrew Atwood (17th) and junior Cameron Wells (24th). Atwood was the Region 3A champion.
Also for the Watchdogs, seniors Tommy Cordell, Gage Lyle and Peyton Peterson, and sophomore Scott Ridley will compete.
Dakota Valley qualified three senior runners, all of which competed at state a year ago. Blake Schmiedt placed 25th in the meet. Reed Donaldson and Keaten Wright also competed at state in 2020.
Ethan-Parkston sophomore Evan Bartelt returns to state after a 15th place finish a year ago. He will be joined by fellow sophomore Gage Hohn.
Elk Point-Jefferson sophomore Joe Cross, also a state competitor a year ago, will compete for the Huskies in the Class A boys’ race.
Class B Girls
Platte-Geddes and Centerville, each of which competed at state a year ago, will return teams for the Class B girls’ race.
Platte-Geddes, 10th a year ago, returns junior Calli Slaba and sophomore Hannah Kirsch with state meet experience. They will be joined by a trio of seventh graders: Taylor Schrank, Charly Veurink and Dulcie Veurink.
Centerville, 14th as a team a year ago, return three runners from that squad: Senior Sophie Eide, sophomore Lillie Eide and eighth grader Tessa Eide.
Freeman Academy-Marion junior Jada Koerner is the only returning placewinner among area Class B girls’ athletes, having finished third a year ago. Menno sophomore Ashton Massey is the other athlete — outside of the two qualifying teams — to have competed in the Class B girls’ race a year ago.
Also qualified for the Class B girls’ race are Freeman’s Peyton McCune (Fr.) and Rylee Peters (7th), Gayville-Volin’s Madison Promes (Fr.) and Jolie Westrum (7th), Avon seventh grader Rilyn Thury and Scotland junior Jenna Vitek.
Class B Boys
The Freeman Academy-Marion Bearcats return four of five runners from a runner-up finish a season ago.
Sophomore Tavin Schroeder was 12th in the state a year ago. He is joined by three other returning state meet competitors: Seniors Tim Epp and Thalen Schroeder, and freshman Finley McConniel. Senior Malachi Meyers rounds out the Bearcats’ roster.
Irene-Wakonda qualified as a team with a third place finish in Region 2B. The Eagles return two with state meet experience: Ethan Haich (Jr.) and Christopher Haich (Fr.). Freshman Brock Boysen completes the trio.
Several other runners who competed at state a year ago return this season: Platte-Geddes’ Collin Engebretson (Sr.) and Gavin Gustad (Jr.), Menno junior Kadeyn Ulmer, Viborg-Hurley junior Gage Skjonsberg, Avon sophomore Tyler Tjeerdsma and Centerville sophomore Gus Balison.
Two other area runners were not at state a year ago: Gayville-Volin’s Will Pirak (Fr.) and Christian Kuhnert (7th).
