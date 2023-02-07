Sioux Falls completed a season sweep of Yankton with a 5-1 victory over the Miracle in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Tuesday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Kaedyn Kopp had two goals and two assists, and Beckett Halde had two goals for Sioux Falls, which has handed Yankton two of its three losses on the season. Benjamin Vermeer added a goal in the victory.
Cooper Larsen scored for Yankton, converting a Tucker Renken assist.
Lincoln Turner earned the win in goal, stopping 14 shots. Luke Moeller made 26 saves for Yankton.
Yankton, 13-3, finishes the regular season with a pair of games at Rushmore, Feb. 11-12.
B — SIOUX FALLS I 7, YANKTON 0: Sioux Falls I downed Yankton 7-0 in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Tuesday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Blaine Heitmann had two goals and three assists, and Jackson Breuer had two goals and an assist for Sioux Falls. Jackson Romine also scored twice. Peyton Sanders scored a goal, Gunner Aderholt had three assists and Paul Anderson had two assists in the victory.
Dylan Assid stopped all 15 shots he saw for Sioux Falls. Ryan Turner made 37 saves for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Rushmore Feb. 11-12.
