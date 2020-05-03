LESTERVILLE — The Mount Vernon Mustangs rallied from a 5-2 deficit to claim a 6-5 victory over Lesterville in amateur baseball action on Sunday. The game went 10 innings.
Chase Hetland and Bradley Dean each doubled for Mount Vernon, which took advantage of 11 walks. Briggs Havlik and Rylee Deinert each had a hit in the victory.
Dave Schmidt had two hits, including a home run, and Tanner Van Driel had two hits for Lesterville. Ian Powell also homered for the Broncs. Tyler Edler, Ethan Wishon, Andy Dollerschell and Micah Bartlett each had a hit for Lesterville.
Dean, who pitched the final three innings, struck out six to pick up the win. Schmidt took the loss.
MOUNT VERNON 000 010 112 1 — 6 4 2
LESTERVILLE 000 030 200 0 — 5 9 3
