VALLEY SPRINGS — The Yankton Reds claimed the opener on the way to a split against the Brandon Valley Black Cats in youth baseball action, Tuesday in Valley Springs.
In the opener, Yankton built a 7-0 lead and held on for a 12-7 victory.
Beck Ryken, Abe O’Brien and Carter Boomsma each had two hits for Yankton. Jace Sedlacek tripled. Gavin Johnson doubled. Brennen Gilmore, Tate Beste and Sam Gokie each had a hit. Easton Feser drove in two runs in the victory.
Jackson Burns doubled twice for Brandon Valley. Briggs Knutson also had a double.
Feser picked up the win, striking out five in his two innings of work. Brayden Knutson took the loss.
Burns went 2-for-2 with a triple to lead Brandon Valley past Yankton 6-1 in the nightcap. Max Peters also had two hits in the win.
Beste doubled for Yankton. Johnson and Ryken each had a hit.
Boston Allard went the distance in the win, striking out five in the six-inning contest. Johnson took the loss in relief.
Yankton, 22-9, plays in the Bob Deery Classic, beginning Friday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.