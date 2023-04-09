VERMILLION — South Dakota’s sprinters took advantage of breezy conditions Saturday at Lillibridge Track Complex, with the Coyotes winning nine more events on day two of the USD Early Bird.

Junior Erin Kinney clocked a blistering 10.98 seconds to win the women’s 100 meters, a time that would have ranked second in the nation if it were not for the +9.9 m/s wind reading. The time is more than a half second faster than her wind-legal personal best of 11.50 from earlier this season. Junior Jacy Pulse clocked 11.41 seconds from the same heat.

