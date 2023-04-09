VERMILLION — South Dakota’s sprinters took advantage of breezy conditions Saturday at Lillibridge Track Complex, with the Coyotes winning nine more events on day two of the USD Early Bird.
Junior Erin Kinney clocked a blistering 10.98 seconds to win the women’s 100 meters, a time that would have ranked second in the nation if it were not for the +9.9 m/s wind reading. The time is more than a half second faster than her wind-legal personal best of 11.50 from earlier this season. Junior Jacy Pulse clocked 11.41 seconds from the same heat.
Fourth-year junior Ardell Inlay crossed the finish line in a wind-aided 10.33 seconds to win the men’s 100 meters. Sophomore Ken-Mark Minkovski was fourth in a wind-aided 10.39 seconds.
South Dakota swept the women’s and men’s 4x100-meter relay competitions. The quartet of sophomore Sammy Neil, Pulse, sophomore Anna Robinson and Kinney broke the Lillibridge facility record with a time of 45.44 seconds. Inlay, Minkovski, freshman Mark Daley and graduate transfer Johnson Adegbite won the men’s race in 40.77 seconds.
There’s no wind advantage in the women’s shot put, but fourth-year junior Meredith Clark took advantage of Vermillion’s gorgeous spring day by throwing more than a foot past her personal best. She won the shot put in 50-4 (15.34m), a new league-leading mark and the second-best throw in USD program history. Clark also took third in the hammer throw with a mark of 178-0 ¾.
Fourth-year junior Carly Haring took first in the women’s high jump with a season-best mark of 5-7 (1.70m). Freshman Matayah Yellowmule tied for second place with a clearance of 5-5 (1.65m).
Junior Eerik Haamer cleared a league-best 17-1 (5.21m) to come out on top in the men’s pole vault competition.
Adding to yesterday’s win in the 800 meters, fourth-year junior Madison Jochum took first in the women’s 400 meters by clocking 57.53 seconds.
Competing unattached, sophomore Mason Sindelar won the men’s 800 meters in 1:56.47.
Fifth-year senior Liberty Justus finished runner-up at the end of the two-day heptathlon competition. She posted a personal best score of 4,887 points that ranks 10th in program history.
Sophomore Averi Schmeichel finished runner-up in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a wind-aided posting of 13.77 seconds.
Sixth-year senior Jackson Coker finished third in the men’s discus, launching it 173-3 ½ (52.82m).
Fifth-year senior Jack Durst took fourth in the men’s high jump, clearing 6-8 ½ (2.04m).
Junior Lauren Meyer was fifth in the women’s triple jump with a wind-aided leap of 39-6 ½.
South Dakota returns to action on Thursday with a series of meets in southern California, highlighted by the 63rd Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California.
