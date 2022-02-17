For Yankton senior Abby Schmidt, Mount Marty University checked off all the boxes. The midfielder did the same for MMU.
Schmidt will attend MMU and play women’s soccer for the Lancers. The Gazelles standout held a signing event at YHS on Wednesday.
“Mount Marty had a program for rad tech (radiologic technology) that I was looking in to,” Schmidt said. “It had everything I wanted. I wanted to be able to play soccer and be close to family.”
For MMU head women’s soccer coach Cynthia Chavez, the opportunity to keep a talented player in town was an easy decision.
“I like to keep local talent,” said Chavez, who completed her first season at the helm of the Lancers this past fall. “After watching Abby a couple of games, she checked all the boxes for us. She’s a strong defensive midfielder. She’s fast, and she’s smart on the ball.
“As an athlete overall, she’s capable of getting things done.”
Schmidt’s career began as a defender, and those skills helped make her a strong holding midfielder for the Gazelles, noted YHS head coach Tyler Schuring.
“She’s patient on defense,” he said. “She works for blocks instead of just diving in for tackles, which can get you beat.”
Schmidt also brings versatility and several other skills to the field, Schuring said.
“She’s intelligent. She sees the field well. She doesn’t shrink when she’s under pressure,” he said. “She’s physical enough to stand up a player that’s stronger than her. She plays bigger and stronger than she is.”
Getting her commitment “done” was important to Schmidt.
“It’s allowing me to focus on school, knowing where I will be going,” she said, “and knowing I would get to play soccer again.”
Schmidt knows there will be plenty of Yankton alumni on campus when she heads across town — seven other YHS seniors have signed to compete collegiately at MMU this month alone — but she’s excited to meeting others.
“I’m looking forward to meeting new people, creating new friendships,” she said.
She’s also looking forward to playing her part in helping the Lancers improve from a 1-15 record in 2021.
“The soccer program is getting rebuilt,” she said. “I’m excited to be a part of the rebuilding of the soccer program.”
