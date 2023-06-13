Yankton Fury Black split a doubleheader with the South Dakota Thunder in 18-under softball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Yankton built a 3-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 victory.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Yankton Fury Black split a doubleheader with the South Dakota Thunder in 18-under softball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Yankton built a 3-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 victory.
Payton Moser tripled and Megan Tramp doubled for Yankton. Emma Eichacker, Trinity Bietz, Lucy Yost and Peighton James each had a hit in the victory.
Kaylee Heiner picked up the win, striking out two in her four innings of work.
The Thunder bounced back with an 11-0 victory in the nightcap.
Eichacker, Chandler Cleveland and Mikayla Humpal each had a hit for Yankton.
Cleveland took the loss.
Hot Shots 9-7, Fury Fire 1-4
HARTFORD — The Hartford Hot Shots earned a doubleheader sweep over Yankton Fury Fire in 18-under softball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Hartford jumped out to an early lead on the way to a 9-1 victory.
Kelsey O’Neill had a pair of doubles for Yankton. Megan Courtright, Brenna Dann and Hannah Christopherson each had a hit.
Emma Wiese took the loss.
Hartford completed the sweep with a 7-4 victory in the nightcap.
Maddie Courtright had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Dann, Keyara Mason and Grace Robb each had a hit.
Dann took the loss.
Fury Lancers 19-12, Red Storm 3-1
The Yankton Fury Lancers rolled to a doubleheader sweep over the Red Storm in 12-under softball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Tyan Beste went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and three RBI as Yankton pounded the Red Storm 19-3.
Jazlin Romero went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Yankton. Jordyn Kudera went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Claire Taggart also had three hits. Brenna Elwood, Izzy Gurney and Kennedy Muth each had two hits. Aubrey Stotz and Kenley Vandertuig each had a hit in the victory.
Taggart allowed one run over three innings, striking out four. Elwood struck out five in her two innings of work.
In the nightcap, Romero and Beste combined on a four-inning no-hitter in a 12-1 Yankton victory.
Beste, Romero and Vandertuig each had two hits for Yankton. Gurney and Taggart each had a hit, with Taggart driving in two runs.
Romero struck out three in three innings of work. Beste struck out three in her inning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.