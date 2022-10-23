LAWRENCE, Kansas – South Dakota had five victories and 24 top three finishes during the two-day double dual against Kansas and Lindenwood on Friday and Saturday inside the Robinson Natatorium on the Kansas campus.
The Coyote women were paced by freshmen Taylor Buhr and Camilla Brogger-Andersen while the men’s team won two of the four relays contested in its dual against Summit League newcomer Lindenwood.
Buhr, from Bettendorf, Iowa, kept her strong season going by winning the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke for the second straight meet. She posted times of 1:05.60 in the 100 breast and 2:23.51 in the 200 breast.
Brogger-Andersen, who hails from Aalborg, Denmark, won the 1000 free in 10:31.44 and moved into sixth on the Coyote Top 10 chart. She also placed third in the 500 free in 5:11.31.
Fifth-year senior Cassie Ketterling had a hand in a pair of runner-up finishes as she touched the wall in 2:09.11 in the 200 IM and anchored the 400 free relay quartet, that included Emily Kahn, Skyler Leverenz and Tatum O’Shea, that was second in 3:33.50.
Ketterling was third in the 100 fly in 57.40 and swam on a pair of third-place relays, the 200 free and 200 medley.
The 200 free foursome that clocked 1:38.36 was Kahn, Christina Spomer, Buhr and Ketterling while the 200 medley relay quartet of O’Shea, Buhr, Ketterling and Kahn clocked 1:47.56.
Zachary Kopp and Mack Sathre, a pair of seniors, helped the men’s team win both of its relays, the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
Adam Fisher and Jack Berdahl swam on the 200 medley winning foursome while Brennon Conner and Alec Thomas were members of the 200 free relay quartet.
Kopp was second in the 50 free (21.29), Berdahl second in the 100 breast (57.72) while Aidan Gantenbein placed second in the 100 back (51.80).
Thomas, a fifth-year senior, was second in the 100 free in 46.89 while placing third in the 200 free (1:45.0) and 50 free (21.65).
Gantenbein added a third in the 200 back in 1:54.26 while also placing third for the men were Sathre in the 100 free (47.33), Berdahl in the 200 breast (2:09.52) and Fisher in the 100 back (52.06).
