LAWRENCE, Kansas – South Dakota had five victories and 24 top three finishes during the two-day double dual against Kansas and Lindenwood on Friday and Saturday inside the Robinson Natatorium on the Kansas campus.

The Coyote women were paced by freshmen Taylor Buhr and Camilla Brogger-Andersen while the men’s team won two of the four relays contested in its dual against Summit League newcomer Lindenwood.

