SIOUX FALLS — Two teams from Yankton, the Fury Red and Fury Gazelles, each went 2-2 in the Prairie Pumpkin youth softball tournament, held Saturday and Sunday in Sioux Falls.
16-Under
Fury Red 4, Moorhead Legends 3
The Yankton Fury Red built an early lead and held on for a 4-3 victory over the Moorhead Legends on Sunday.
Six different players had one hit each for Yankton: Grace Brockberg, Olivia Girard, Paige Hatch, Brooklyn Townsend, Tori Vellek and Camryn Zoeller. Hannah Sailer, Vellek, Hatch and Girard each drove in a run in the victory.
Bailey Sample picked up the win, striking out four.
Brookings Outlaws 9, Fury Red 2
The Brookings Outlaws used a pair of big innings to surge past the Yankton Fury Black 9-2 on Sunday.
Regan Garry had two hits for Yankton. Paige Hatch tripled. Hannah Sailer, Tori Vellek and Camryn Zoeller each had a hit for the Gazelles.
Garry took the loss, striking out one, with Bailey Sample recording a strikeout in relief.
Fury Red 8, TSC Blaze 5
The Yankton Fury Red scored five runs in the final inning to rally to an 8-5 victory over the TSC Blaze on Saturday.
Annika Gordon went 3-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored for Yankton. Hannah Sailer and Paige Hatch each had two hits. Grace Brockberg doubled, driving in two. Tori Vellek also had a hit and two RBI, and Camryn Zoeller added a hit in the victory.
Bailey Sample pitched two innings of shutout relief, striking out four, for the win. Regan Garry started, striking out three in her three innings of work.
Brookings Outlaws 11, Fury Red 3
The Brookings Outlaws scored in every inning of an 11-3 victory over Yankton Fury Red on Saturday.
Annika Gordon had two hits and Brooklyn Townsend tripled for Yankton. Camryn Zoeller, Regan Garry and Grace Brockberg each had a hit.
Bailey Sample took the loss, striking out five in her three innings of work.
10-Under
Fury Gazelles 9, James Gang 3
The Yankton Fury Gazelles pounded four extra-base hits in a 9-3 victory over the James Gang on Sunday.
Ava Girard doubled and singled, and Hannah Crisman, Reese Garry and Elyse Larson each doubled for Yankton. Olivia Puck and Isabelle Sheldon each had a hit in the victory.
Metro Blue 5, Fury Gazelles 3
Metro Blue rallied from an early deficit to top the Yankton Fury Gazelles on Sunday.
Isabelle Sheldon doubled twice for Yankton. Kalli Koletzky also had two hits. Hannah Crisman added a hit.
Fury Gazelles 10, TCS 1
The Yankton Fury Gazelles jumped ahead early, scoring five runs in each of the first two innings, to claim a 10-1 victory over TCS on Saturday.
Olivia Puck went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBI to lead Yankton. Isabelle Sheldon and Hannah Crisman each doubled and singled. Kalli Koletzky posted a double and two RBI. Ellie Drotzman also doubled in the victory.
St. James 8, Fury Gazelles 2
St. James built an early lead on the way to an 8-2 victory over the Yankton Fury Gazelles on Saturday.
Isabelle Sheldon and Emma Gobel each drove in a run for Yankton.
