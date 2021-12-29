SIOUX FALLS – In a battle of ranked Class B boys basketball teams, No. 4 Lower Brule bested No. 5 Viborg-Hurley 63-58 Wednesday at the Hoop City Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
After taking the lead 58-57, Viborg-Hurley didn’t score in the final 3:40 of the game, giving Lower Brule the chance to take the lead and hold on to win.
“The game went in waves where they threw a punch and we threw a punch back,” Assistant coach Cory Jacobsen said. “We got down double digits a couple times throughout the game and then got the game within one possession. We were in it the whole time, just proud of the guys’ effort.”
Without their head coach, Galen Schoenefeld, the Viborg-Hurley Cougars fell behind 12-5 early against the Sioux of Lower Brule. Viborg-Hurley’s Blake Schroedermeier hit three straight three-pointers to give the Cougars a 14-12 lead. The lead was the largest of the game for Viborg-Hurley.
Lower Brule responded and held a two-point 20-18 lead after one quarter. A three-pointer from Keshaume Thigh with one second left in the half stretch the halftime lead to six for Lower Brule.
To start the third quarter, the Sioux built an 11-point lead, but the Cougars responded by cutting the deficit back to three in the final three minutes of the quarter.
After the Cougars took the lead 58-57, Lower Brule quickly responded with a basket to hold a 59-58 lead with three minutes left. From there, Lower Brule was able to bleed out the clock and get stops on the defensive end to come away with the victory.
“They mixed up their defense a little bit,” Jacobsen said. “They were playing zone, playing man, and looked like they went a little box and one with our shooter (Schroedermeier). They’re very active on the ball and they turned us over at the wrong times.”
Thigh tallied 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Lower Brule (5-0). Gavin Thigh and Brian LaRoche added 14 points each. Lane Gray, LaRoche and Keshaume Thigh played the full 32 minutes for Lower Brule.
Hayden Gilbert came off the bench and scored 19 points to lead Viborg-Hurley (3-2). Schroedermeier tallied 18 points and Gage Goettertz 10.
Viborg-Hurley now moves on to play Hanson Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Lower Brule is back in action today (Thursday) at the Huron Holiday Classic against Clark-Willow Lake at 7:30 p.m.
“We consider ourselves a top team in the state and we have to turn these losses into lessons,” Jacobsen said. “We’re a fourth through the season already and I told the guys, first quarter is done, second quarter starts next week.”
VIBORG-HURLEY (3-2)
Kobee Sherman 2-5 0-0 5, Blake Schroedermeier 6-8 2-2 18, Byron Osterloo 1-4 0-0 3, Gage Goettertz 5-11 0-0 10, Aydan Peterson 0-4 0-0 0, Devin Sayler 1-4 1-2 3, Hayden Gilbert 8-19 2-2 19. TOTALS: 23-55 5-6 58.
LOWER BRULE (5-0)
Lane Gray 3-6 0-0 7, Brian LaRoche 5-10 1-1 14, Gavin Thigh 6-10 0-1 14, Keshaume Thigh 7-10 3-4 20, Ellwyn Langdeau 4-5 0-0 8, Nunpa Kirkie 0-0 0-0 0, Eden Thigh 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 25-41 4-6 63.
VH 18 13 17 10 –58
LB 20 17 14 12 –63
Three-Pointers: LB 9-16 (K. Thigh 3-5, LaRoche 3-6, G. Thigh 2-2, Gray 1-3), VH 7-14 (Schroedermeier 4-5, Sherman 1-2, Gilbert 1-3, Osterloo 1-4). Rebounds: VH 27 (Sherman 7), LB 22 (Langdeau 7). Assists: LB 19 (K. Thigh 7), VH 13 (Gilbert 4). Steals: LB 11 (G. Thigh 4), VH 9 (Gilbert 5). Blocked Shots LB 4 (Langdeau 2, K. Thigh 2), VH 0. Personal Fouls: VH 12, LB 8. Fouled Out: LB 1, VH 0. Turnovers: LB 22, VH 14.
