The Yankton Gazelles had stretches of good play but could not capitalize as the Brandon Valley Lynx defeated the Gazelles 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 here at Yankton High School Thursday.
Yankton drops to 3-13 on the season, while Brandon Valley improves to 4-15.
Ava Koller led Yankton with 18 kills to go with 22 digs. Camille McDermott added 37 assists and 19 digs. Payton Moser led the team with 31 digs, while Macey Drotzmann had 12 kills and 12 digs.
Throughout the match, the Gazelles had stretches where one could tell they were the better team on the court. For example, Yankton used an 8-2 run to build a 15-9 lead in the first on its way to a 25-21 set win.
Head coach Chelsea Law was impressed with her team’s performance in set one.
“Set one was great,” she said. “Everything that you need to do to win a volleyball game (the players) did. They served well, passed well. We sped up our offense, ran some more quicks, took some chances with the offense. It paid off. That was a huge step for us.”
In sets two through four, there were periods in the set where the Gazelles looked like a team capable of winning the set. However, it was the Lynx that made the plays down the stretch in those sets.
“It was going to be anybody’s game,” Law said. “In these types of matches, it’s going to be who’s not going to make errors. Unfortunately, we made more errors than them with serves. We can’t go 1-2-3-4 in a row hitting out of bounds. That’s not going to win volleyball games.
“We have to be able to play confident volleyball (down the stretch in sets),” Law said. “Unfortunately, I think the pressure is doing the other thing to us where (the players are) getting those negative thoughts. You have to tell your teammates and yourself one ball at a time and one point the time.”
Along with creating more positive energy with the team on the floor, another aspect of the Gazelles’ game that Law looks to improve out of this game is the team’s communication on the floor.
“We don’t always like to talk (on the floor),” Law said. “We can’t let one or two things get in our head versus shaking things off and talking to teammates.
“All these girls have known each other and played lot of sports together since they were little. I know they’re only juniors, so there’s (room) for growth, which is great. We know that the talking is something that we need to do more of. You’d think that because they all know each other for so long so well that it would come easy, but it’s not coming easy. It’s something that we need to focus on (improving).”
Law believes that communicating during practice and games will lead to more success for the Gazelles.
“It’s easy to talk when you’re winning,” Law said. “It’s easy to talk with things are going well. It’s easy to get excited. It’s the communication during those tough times when you’re down that’s going to get you through those tough times.”
While the team needs to improve, Law will use positive reinforcement to try to loosen the team up during games.
“You’re trying to focus on all things that are positive to relieve some of that pressure,” she said. “(With) the anxiety that (the players are) having, sometimes they listen and sometimes they don’t. At some point in time, you have to take it to heart what the people around you are saying and use that to help you with your game and mindset.”
Yankton plays next at Pierre Oct. 13, while Brandon Valley hosts Rapid City Central Oct. 14.
Brandon Valley won the JV (25-11, 25-12), sophomore (26-24, 25-15), ninth grade A-team (25-14, 25-17) and ninth grade B-team (25-13, 25-18) matches over Yankton.
