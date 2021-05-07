CRETE, Nebraska — After winning the first four games of the season against Jamestown, Mount Marty baseball suffered a 9-5 loss to the Jimmies to eliminate the Lancers from the GPAC Tournament.
A big seventh inning grew a one-run 4-3 lead into an 8-3 lead for Jamestown. A double and an intentional walk put two runners on with one out in the seventh. Lincoln Trujillo recorded an RBI-single and Brice Foster laced a two-run triple to give Jamestown a 7-3 lead. Foster scored during the following at-bat and Jamestown had a five run lead with six outs to get.
Jamestown added a run in the eighth. The Lancers would score two runs in the top of the ninth inning, but the six run lead was too much to overcome.
“Today I feel like they left everything they have on the field,” head coach Andy Bernatow said. “And as a coach, that’s all you can ask for. I knew they would, this group has been really resilient and awesome to work with lately.”
Mount Marty received a strong start from Clayton Chipchase, who allowed one hit over five innings, before getting rattled in the sixth. The lone hit in the first five innings was a solo home run by Brian Rice on the very first pitch Chipchase threw. Chipchase struck out 11 batters over five and one thirds innings, including four strike outs in the fifth inning, where one of the strike out victims reached on a passed ball on the third strike.
“His performance was great,” Bernatow said. “That hit that he gave up was a leadoff home run, and then he got into a groove in regards to how we wanted to approach them (Jamestown).”
Mount Marty got their first run of the game across in the fourth inning, where Mason Townsend led the inning off with a stand-up triple, and scored on a Cade Koletsky single. Billy Hancock added an RBI-single to give Mount Marty a 2-1 lead after five.
Jamestown took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth, and the Lancers got one back in the 7th on a Townsend RBI-single. Jamestown took over from there.
The Lancers end their season with a 29-19 record and a 1-2 record in the GPAC Tournament. The Lancers beat Jamestown 4-2 Thursday afternoon, and fell 6-5 in 10 innings to Doane Friday morning.
“One of the biggest things that played true was the leadership of the upperclassmen,” Bernatow said. “Knowing that we’re a good ball team, and we have some good players here, we’re not going to give in and we’re going to make something out of it. I felt they did an excellent job of trying to do that.”
Mount Marty returned eight of their 13 seniors from last year who had their season cut short due to COVID-19. That group along with this year’s senior class has given the Lancers a foundation to build on, Bernatow said.
