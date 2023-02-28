HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Cedar Catholic Trojans were able to form runs multiple times throughout the C2-4 District Final game to get a 52-40 win over the Yutan Chieftains and make it to the Nebraska Boys State Tournament.
“We are a team of runs once we are able to get going,” said Cedar Catholic’s head coach, Matt Steffen. “We told the team that getting stops would be important throughout the game, and I believe the boys did a good job of doing that.”
The Trojans were able to build a four-point lead halfway through the first quarter, but the Chieftains were able to come back and get an 11-10 lead by the end.
Nolan Timm led the Chieftains in the game by scoring 20 points, seven of them happened in the first quarter. Drake Trent followed with 12 points in the game.
The Trojans were led by Jaxson Bernecker’s 19 points in the game. Tyan Baller scored 11-points in the game to follow.
The second quarter went back-and-forth to start, with five different lead changes occurring. Bernecker made multiple three-pointers in this quarter to help take momentum back and allow the Trojans to go on a 7-0 run to finish the second quarter and head into halftime up 27-20.
“Bernecker is one of our better 3-point shooters on our team and he played strong tonight,” said Trojans coach. “He does not shoot very many of them but we were able to find ways to get him the ball tonight.”
Halftime did not slow down the Trojans, as they went on another run to start off the third. After two three-pointers, a basket, and a free throw, the Chieftains were forced to call a timeout in hopes of slowing them down. Yutan managed to bring the game within six points to finish out the third.
The Trojans went on a 14-8 run in the fourth quarter to secure the victory to head to state. A few baskets and seven trips to the free throw line helped out the team. Andrew Jones was fouled three times with under a minute to play and went three-for-six.
Defense played a big role in this win, as they were able to take away shots and force turnovers throughout the contest.
“We had to keep switching up our defense to ensure [Nolan Timm and Drake Trent] couldn’t get hot or make their own runs,” said coach Steffen. “The team did very well with that in final possessions of the game.”
Cedar Catholic’s record moves to 22-4 and will play on Thursday, March 9. Yutan finishes the season as the C2-4 District Runner-up and fall to a record of 14-11.
