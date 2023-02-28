HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Cedar Catholic Trojans were able to form runs multiple times throughout the C2-4 District Final game to get a 52-40 win over the Yutan Chieftains and make it to the Nebraska Boys State Tournament.

“We are a team of runs once we are able to get going,” said Cedar Catholic’s head coach, Matt Steffen. “We told the team that getting stops would be important throughout the game, and I believe the boys did a good job of doing that.”

Tags

