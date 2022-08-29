DELL RAPIDS — Host Dell Rapids St. Mary scored 135.75 to edge Elkton-Lake Benton for top honors in the St. Mary Competitive Cheer Invitational on Monday.
E-LB finished at 133.75. Dell Rapids was third at 118.5, followed by Deubrook (117.75), Parkston (113.75) and Iroquois-Lake Preston (99.75).
