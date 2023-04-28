Yankton track and field coach Geoff Gross was beaming with pride after the team took eight victories in Thursday’s First Dakota Relays at Yankton High School.
“It was fantastic (even with) the rain, the drizzle and the cold,” Gross said. The kids had great performances in all eight of those (first place events).”
One of the most impressive performances of the meet came from Dylan Payer, who ran a 9:34 3200 meter run under the lights after it stopped raining.
“Those were absolutely perfect conditions to run the two-mile,” Gross said. “He took advantage of that. It was under the lights (so he) got to showcase himself there a little bit. (The time of) 9:34 is an incredible time.”
Even if Yankton did not win every event, Gross was satisfied with the efforts and personal records athletes had throughout the day. Gross was proud of his younger runners, including freshman Ethan Brenden and Abe Chance, who both competed in the 1600 meter run. Brenden ran a time of 5:20 while Chance ran a time of 5:00.98.
In the girls’ 4x400 relay, the team of Sydnee Serck, Alivia Dimmer, Gracie Gutzmann and Shae Rumsey clocked in at 4:11.29 for a third place finish.
“I was impressed with the way all those girls got out in that relay,” Gross said. “Alivia Dimmer’s first 300-350 meters was killer. She tightened up a bit at the end, but she went out and ran that exactly how she needed to run it. Gracie Gutzmann went out, attacked it and did a great job there too.”
For the Bucks, Gross credited the job the team of Oliver Dooley, Carson Conway, Nate Schoenfelder and Payer did in the 4x800 meter relay, placing second with a time of 8:11.22.
“They ran a faster time today than they ran at the state meet last year where they got third,” Gross said. “Those guys have got new goals. They want to get down to eight minutes and below. With them running 8:11 right now, they’re getting there.”
Gross touted the performance Rugby Ryken had throughout the day as well as in the last event of the night, the 4x400 meter relay, which the Bucks won with a time of 3:25.98.
“Rugby Ryken absolutely shined in those two quarters that he ran. He also ran two great 200s; one and a relay and one in the open.”
Gross touted the job the players and community did in putting on the event given the weather conditions. He is excited to take the team to Mitchell for a triangular with the Kernels and O’Gorman Tuesday.
