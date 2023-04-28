Yankton track and field coach Geoff Gross was beaming with pride after the team took eight victories in Thursday’s First Dakota Relays at Yankton High School.

“It was fantastic (even with) the rain, the drizzle and the cold,” Gross said. The kids had great performances in all eight of those (first place events).”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.