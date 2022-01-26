FREEMAN – When the trio of Dylan Johansen, Thalen Schroeder and Quincy Blue were seventh graders, Freeman Academy, the private school in Freeman joined forces with Marion, forming the Freeman Academy-Marion co-op.
That co-op won four boys basketball games in its first season, and the Bearcats saw their fair share of struggles over the years since, but last season’s team was a game away from the SoDak16, losing to Viborg-Hurley in Regions.
“We were focused on, every day getting better and taking one step forward, no matter if it was a big step or a small step,” Freeman Academy-Marion head coach Austin Unruh said. “We were just working together… The talent and potential was there when they were seventh graders, and they put in that time and that work, that effort.”
Freeman Academy-Marion graduated one senior, returning most of their line-up from that near SoDak16 qualifier. Now, as Johansen, Schroeder and Blue are seniors, the Bearcats are off to an 8-1 start with state tournament aspirations on their mind.
“I think we’ve been doing a really good job of living up to some of our own expectations,” Unruh said. “We’ve done a really good job with the time in practice, playing together, working together. And then seeing that product come back on the floor and seeing positive results as an outcome of great practice and great work together as a team.”
Freeman Academy-Marion is a unique co-op in that it is one private and one public school. This co-op brings students from around the area and world to field their school’s sports. And yet, Unruh said the team and coaches know each other like the back of their hands.
“We’ve got a couple of homeschoolers that have played and we’ve got a couple of kids that go to the academy, but live in Sioux Falls,” Unruh said. “This year we’ve got exchange students on the team from Congo, Spain and France.”
With little success on the court for many years, Unruh said the team has often been considered a win for their opponents, but this year’s team is relishing in their underdog role.
“They have incredible drive and honestly, we relish being the underdog,” Unruh said. “We’ve been overlooked for years, nobody recognizes us as a top name.”
The 8-1 Bearcats defeated a former Region 5B rival Bridgewater-Emery Tuesday night. Freeman Academy-Marion’s lone loss this season is to 7-2 Howard at the Hoop City Classic in Sioux Falls.
The new-look Region 5 in Class B took two of the stronger competitors, Bridgewater-Emery and Canistota, and moved them to Region 4, making Freeman Academy-Marion one of the favorites in Region 5B this season.
The other top competitors in Region 5B are Viborg-Hurley (8-2) and Gayville-Volin (9-4). Currently, based on seed points, Freeman Academy-Marion holds the top spot in the region, ahead of the Cougars and Raiders. The Bearcats still have both Viborg-Hurley and Gayville-Volin on their schedule.
“We have to stay true to who we are, and make sure that we’re continually working every day to get better as a team and individually to learn from the moments where we can improve,” Unruh said. “Never maintain, always one step better, always one day better than the last. We keep that mindset, always trying to look to get better each and every day.”
And as the Bearcats improve throughout the year, they have a clear goal in mind.
“Obviously, we’re going to have to play good basketball down the stretch and the potential is there for us to do that,” Unruh said. “Our goal is to make it out of our region, and ultimately our goal is to make it to the state tournament.”
