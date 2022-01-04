PONCA, Neb. — In a rematch of last season’s Nebraska Class C2 state championship game, the Crofton Lady Warriors edged previously unbeaten Ponca 41-37 in girls’ basketball action Tuesday night in Ponca.
Ella Wragge scored 12 points to lead Crofton (11-1), the defending state champion, while Alexis Folkers and Caitlin Guenther both added 10 points. Caitlin Guenther added eight points.
Mattie Milligan poured in 12 points to lead Ponca (10-1). Samantha Ehlers tallied nine points.
Crofton will host Battle Creek on Thursday and Ponca will host Wakefield on Jan. 11.
CROFTON (11-1) 13 9 12 7 — 41
PONCA (10-1) 13 6 6 12 — 37
Scotland 42,
Gayville-Volin 41, OT
GAYVILLE — The Scotland Highlanders nipped the Gayville-Volin Raiders 42-41 in overtime on Tuesday night in a girls’ basketball game in Gayville.
Jenna Vitek led Scotland (4-2) with eight points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while Martina DeBoer had eight points and four rebounds. Trinity Bietz scored six points and Audrey Sayler pulled down six rebounds.
In the loss for Gayville-Volin (4-3), Molly Larson had 19 points, five rebounds and three assists, Maia Achen had 12 points and five rebounds, Taylor Hoxeng scored five points and Jadyn Hubbard added three points.
Scotland will host Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Thursday and Gayville-Volin will face Irene-Wakonda on Friday in Irene.
SCOTLAND (4-2) 13 7 8 6 8 — 42
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (4-3) 3 12 3 16 7 — 41
Alcester-Hudson 44,
Avon 43
ALCESTER — Elly Doering and Ella Serck combined for 28 points and 22 rebounds as Alcester-Hudson narrowly defeated Avon 44-43 in girls’ basketball action Tuesday night in Alcester.
Doering finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Serck had nine points and 14 rebounds. Kayleigh Thompson added seven points and three assists for Alcester-Hudson (4-2).
In the loss for Avon (1-5), Courtney Sees had 10 points and three assists, Tiffany Pelton tallied nine points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Samantha Brodeen added nine points and three rebounds. Katie Gretschmann chipped in with three rebounds and four assists.
Avon will visit Ethan on Thursday and Alcester-Hudson will play at Menno on Friday.
AVON (1-5) 7 22 12 2 — 43
ALCESTER-HUDSON (4-2) 13 11 10 10 — 44
Irene-Wakonda 54,
Freeman 51
IRENE — Katie Knodel and Nora O’Malley combined for 37 points as Irene-Wakonda edged Freeman 54-51 in girls’ basketball action Tuesday night in Irene.
Knodel tallied 19 points and six rebounds, while O’Malley had 18 points and three rebounds for the Eagles (2-5). Emma Marshall scored five points, Madison Orr had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Emma Orr grabbed five rebounds.
For Freeman (2-4), Kate Miller scored 15 points, Ashlin Jacobsen had 14 points and Erin Uecker had 12 points.
Freeman will host Bridgewater-Emery on Thursday and Irene-Wakonda will host Gayville-Volin on Friday in Irene.
FREEMAN (2-4) 13 17 7 14 — 51
IRENE-WAKONDA (2-5) 11 13 11 19 — 54
Bon Homme 58, Parker 56
TYNDALL — Erin Heusinkveld put together a big game with 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Bon Homme clip Parker 58-56 in a girls’ basketball game Tuesday night in Tyndall.
Jurni Vavruska added 16 points for the Cavaliers (2-4), while Camille Sykora grabbed six rebounds, Jaden Kortan handed out four assists and Olivia Bures had four steals.
For Parker (1-5), Alexis Even scored 17 points and Ellie Travnicek had 13 points.
Bon Homme will host Wagner on Friday and Parker will visit Freeman on Jan. 11.
PARKER (1-5) 13 8 11 24 — 56
BON HOMME (2-4) 16 13 13 16 — 58
Parkston 49, Hanson 45
PARKSTON — Thanks to three players in double figures, the Parkston Trojans remained unbeaten on the season with a 49-45 home victory over Hanson on Tuesday night.
Allison Ziebart and Abby Hohn both finished with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists, while Brielle Bruening added 13 points and four rebounds for Parkston (7-0).
Hanson (4-1) got 12 points and five rebounds from Annalyse Weber, and nine points and four rebounds from Carlie Goergen. Alissa Moschell, Vanessa Doyle and Kate Haiar all scored six points.
Parkston will host Vermillion on Friday.
HANSON (4-1) 15 10 9 11 — 45
PARKSTON (7-0) 15 12 12 10 — 49
Wagner 50, S.F. Christian 40
SIOUX FALLS — A strong start aided Wagner’s 50-40 victory over Sioux Falls Christian in a Class A girls’ basketball game Tuesday night in Sioux Falls.
Emma Yost scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for Wagner (4-0), which built a 21-13 lead after the first quarter. Lydia Yost added 10 points, Shalayne Nagel had eight steals and Macy Koupal grabbed nine rebounds.
For Sioux Falls Christian (4-1), Ellie Lems had 12 points, and Moriah Harrison posted 10 points, 14 rebounds and five steals.
WAGNER (4-0) 21 16 2 11 — 50
SF CHRISTIAN (4-1) 13 10 12 5 — 40
AC-DC 53, Gregory 47
LAKE ANDES — Josie Brouwer scored 23 points and got plenty of help as Andes Central-Dakota Christian stayed undefeated with a 53-47 win over Gregory in girls’ basketball action Tuesday in Lake Andes.
Allison Muckey added 11 points and seven rebounds for AC-DC (5-0), while Kylie Olson had nine points and five rebounds. Lexie VanderPol tacked on six rebounds and five blocks, while Isabella Brouwer had four assists.
In the loss for Gregory (0-4), Jessy Jo VanDerWerff scored 16 points and Cassidy Keiser added 12 points.
AC-DC will host Burke on Thursday.
GREGORY (0-5) 12 15 4 16 — 47
ANDES CEN.-DC (5-0) 10 13 12 18 — 53
Bloomfield 40, Hart.-New. 33
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Alexandra Eisenhauer’s 10 points and nine rebounds helped Bloomfield defeat Hartington-Newcastle 40-33 in a Nebraska girls’ basketball game Tuesday night in Bloomfield.
Christina Martinson added nine points and five rebounds, and Madison Abbenhaus and Avery Bargmann both scored seven points for Bloomfield.
No stats were reported for Hartington-Newcastle.
HARTINGTON-NEW. 2 6 11 14 — 33
BLOOMFIELD 9 8 11 12 — 40
Centerville 67, Marty 44
CENTERVILLE — Bailey Hansen’s 14 points and 13 rebounds were more than enough for Centerville in a 67-44 victory over Marty on Tuesday night in Centerville.
Thea Gust tallied 15 points and four assists for Centerville (6-1), while Mikayla Heesch had 10 points and three assists. Lillie Eide had nine points and four steals, Mackenzie Mayer had eight points and four assists, and Sophie Eide added six points and five rebounds.
For Marty (2-2), Hawk Bair scored 22 points and Genesis Patterson added eight points.
On Friday, Centerville will host Burke and Marty will host Crazy Horse.
MARTY (2-2) 16 17 5 6 — 44
CENTERVILLE (6-1) 17 22 17 11 — 67
Tea Area 54, Vermillion 44
VERMILLION — Katie Vasecka was 11-of-12 on free throws and scored 24 points to help Tea Area defeat Vermillion 54-44 in girls’ basketball action Tuesday night in Vermillion.
Kendra McKinney added eight points, Mara Grant had seven points and five rebounds, and Vasecka also tacked on eight rebounds and four blocks for Tea Area (2-4).
For Vermillion (4-2), Kasey Hanson and Brooke Jensen both scored 15 points, while Leah Herbster pulled down eight rebounds. The Tanagers visit Parkston on Friday.
TEA AREA (2-4) 15 11 9 19 — 54
VERMILLION (4-2) 9 10 12 13 — 44
Monday
Pender 51, Wynot 40
PENDER, Neb. — Caitlyn Heise and Avery Wegner combined for 30 points to lead Pender past Wynot 51-40 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Heise scored 16 points, shooting 4-of-5 from three-point range, and Wegner netted 14 points for Pender. Maya Dolliver added seven rebounds and four steals in the victory.
For Wynot, Karley Heimes finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Kinslee Heimes had three steals.
Pender, 9-3, travels to North Bend Central on Friday. Wynot, 7-3, hosts Tri County Northeast on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.