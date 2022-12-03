SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles placed eighth in the 11-team Lolly Forseth Invitational gymnastics meet, held Saturday at Jefferson High School in Sioux Falls.
Mitchell won the team title with a score of 144.1, beating out O’Gorman (142.8) and Harrisburg (142.45).
O’Gorman’s Audrey Meyer earned all-around honors with a 36.9, beating out Mitchell’s Olivia Prunty (36.7), Kyanna Gropper (36.4) and Kyra Gropper (36.15). Meyer also claimed top honor on floor exercise (9.65) and vault (9.6). O’Gorman’s Maeve Boetel claimed top honors on balance beam (9.65). Prunty earned the uneven parallel bars title (9.1).
Yankton finished at 127.05, highlighted by a 34.25 team score on vault.
Senior Makenzie Steinbrecher was top Gazelle in the all-around, scoring 30.65 to place 20th. Marissa Byrkeland (30.35) was 22nd overall.
Ava Koller led the Gazelles on her three events, placing seventh on beam (9.15), 15th on floor (9.0) and in a tie for 17th on vault (8.65). Burkley Olson was the top Gazelle on bars, tying for 29th a 7.2.
Yankton heads to Sioux Falls on Tuesday for a five-team meet with the four Sioux Falls public schools. The meet will be held at Lincoln High School.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Mitchell 144.1; 2, O’Gorman 142.8; 3, Harrisburg 142.45; 4, S.F. Lincoln 137.8; 5, Watertown 135.55; 6, Pierre 130.25; 7, S.F. Roosevelt 129.55; 8, Yankton 127.05; 9, Brookings 126.85; 10, S.F. Jefferson 111.8; 11, S.F. Washington 24.4
ALL-AROUND: 1, Audrey Meyer, O’Gorman 36.9; 2, Olivia Prunty, Mitchell 36.7; 3, Kyanna Gropper, Mitchell 36.4; 4, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 36.15; 5, Kiah Boetel, Harrisburg 35.6; YHS; 20, Makenzie Steinbrecher 30.65; 22, Marissa Byrkeland 30.35
BARS: 1, Olivia Prunty, Mitchell 9.1; T2, Kyanna Gropper, Mitchell; Reana Manning, O’Gorman 8.855; 4, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 8.8; 5, Brinley Sanderson, Harrisburg 8.6; YHS: T29, Burkley Olson 7.2; 35, Makenzie Steinbrecher 7.0; 37, Ellie Drotzmann 6.9; 40, Emma Gobel 6.65; T44, Marissa Byrkeland 6.3
BEAM: 1, Maeve Boetel, O’Gorman 9.65; 2, Audrey Meyer, O’Gorman 9.5; 3, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 9.35; T4, Briana McElhaney, Watertown; Lauren Holte, Lincoln; Rachel Bruggeman, Lincoln 9.2; YHS: 7, Ava Koller 9.15; T27, Burkley Olson 8.05; T30, Avery Portillo 7.85; 33, Marissa Byrkeland 7.8; T36, Makenzie Steinbrecher 7.7
FLOOR: 1, Audrey Meyer, O’Gorman 9.65; 2, Meredith Hrudy, Harrisburg 9.6; 3, Kiah Boetel, Harrisburg 9.5; T4, Kyanna Gropper, Mitchell; Tai Engels, Watertown 9.45; YHS: 15, Ava Koller, Yankton 9.0; T36, Avery Portillo 7.85; 39, Marissa Byrkeland 7.75; 43, Emma Gobel 7.6; T46, Makenzie Steinbrecher 7.4
VAULT: 1, Audrey Meyer, O’Gorman 9.6; 2, Olivia Prunty, Mitchell 9.3; 3, Kyanna Gropper, Mitchell 9.2; T4, Meredith Hruby, Harrusburg; Tai Engels, Watertown 9.1; YHS: T17, Ava Koller 8.65; T25, Allie Byrkeland, Makenzie Steinbrecher 8.55; T29, Marissa Byrkeland 8.5; T44, Burkley Olson 8.15
Winter Wonderland Inv.
VERMILLION — Hot Springs claimed team honors at the Winter Wonderland Invitational gymnastics meet, held Saturday in Vermillion.
Hot Springs scored 131.45, followed by Chamberlain (128.9) and Estelline-Hendricks (127.3). Wagner-Bon Homme (118.6) was fourth. Host Vermillion (110.95) placed sixth in the seven-team event.
Chamberlain’s Amelia Jones earned all-around honors, scoring a 34.65. Hot Springs’ Kiera Allen (34.1) and Jaylen Nachtigall (33.35) were second and third, followed by Chamberlain’s Allison Hough (32.9), and Vermillion’s Tori Farmer (32.55) and Serena Gapp (32.45).
Jones posted the top mark on balance beam, scoring 9.15. Jones and teammate Kylah Biggins tied for top honors on floor exercise, each scoring 9.25. Wagner-Bon Homme’s Alexys Rueb won the uneven parallel bars, scoring 8.25. Estelline-Hendricks’ Brynn Peterson won on vault, scoring 9.0.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Hot Springs 131.45; 2, Chamberlain 128.9; 3, Estelline-Hendricks 127.3; 4, Wagner-Bon Homme 118.6; 5, Milbank 116.25; 6, Vermillion 110.95; 7, West Central 106.2
ALL-AROUND: 1, Amelia Jones, Chamberlain 34.65; 2, Kiera Allen, Hot Springs 34.1; 3, Jaylen Nachtigall, Hot Springs 33.35; 4, Allison Hough, Chamberlain 32.9; 5, Tori Farmer, Vermillion 32.55
BARS: 1, Alexys Rueb, Wagner-Bon Homme 8.25; 2, Jaylen Nachtigall, Hot Springs 8.05; 3, Carlie DeBoer, Hot Springs 7.75; T4, Kiera Allen, Hot Springs; Serena Gapp, Vermillion 7.65
BEAM: 1, Amelia Jones, Chamberlain 9.15; 2, Serena Gapp, Vermillion 8.85; 3, Tori Farmer, Vermillion 8.65; T4, Kiera Allen, Hot Springs; Jaylen Niachtigall, Hot Springs 8.55
FLOOR: T1, Kylah Biggins, Chamberlain; Amelia Jones, Chamberlain 9.25; 3, Kiera Allen, Hot Springs 9.15; 4, Jenna Duffek, Wagner-Bon Homme 9.05; 5, Payge Ebbers, Estelline-Hendricks 9.0
VAULT: 1, Brynn Peterson, Estelline-Hendricks 9.0; 2, Allison Hough, Chamberlain 8.9; T3, Amelia Jones, Chamberlain; Jaylen Nachtigall, Hot Springs 8.8; T5, Winifred Swedzinski, Estelline-Hendricks; Kiera Allen, Hot Springs 8.75
