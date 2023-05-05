BERESFORD — The Beresford Watchdogs got a 3-for-4, three-RBI game from Lili Seivert as they defeated the Wagner Red Raiders 12-7 Friday.
Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the third, Seivert got an RBI single that brought in Brenna Dann to give the Watchdogs the lead. She scored on a Halle Livingston RBI single as Beresford scored four runs in the inning to lead 5-1.
Wagner responded, as Emma Yost and Braxton Nedved homered to bring Wagner within two, 5-3, after four. In the top of the fifth, a Ravyn Medricky double scored Kayden Zephier and Lydia Yost to tie things up. Sydney Cournoyer singled to bring in Medricky as the Red Raiders led 6-5 in the middle of the fifth.
Beresford tied things up in the bottom of the fifth before Seivert hit a two-RBI single to give the Watchdogs an 8-6 lead.
The Watchdogs got four RBI hits to stretch their lead to 12-6 in the bottom of the sixth before Yost hit her second home run of the day in the top of the seventh to finish the scoring.
Dann registered the win for Beresford, pitching a complete game while allowing seven runs on 10 hits, striking out six batters.
Lydia Yost pitched a six-inning complete game for Wagner, giving up 12 runs on 17 hits while registering five strikeouts.
