BERESFORD — The Beresford Watchdogs got a 3-for-4, three-RBI game from Lili Seivert as they defeated the Wagner Red Raiders 12-7 Friday.

Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the third, Seivert got an RBI single that brought in Brenna Dann to give the Watchdogs the lead. She scored on a Halle Livingston RBI single as Beresford scored four runs in the inning to lead 5-1.

