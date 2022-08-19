FOOTBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
FOOTBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Aberdeen Roncalli 38, Groton Area 0
Alcester-Hudson 48, Centerville 8
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 44, Baltic 0
Canistota 43, Irene-Wakonda 28
Castlewood 20, DeSmet 14
Chester 34, Garretson 17
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Waverly-South Shore 20
Deubrook 50, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Deuel 14, Clark/Willow Lake 0
Hamlin 42, Florence/Henry 6
Howard 20, Hanson 12
Leola/Frederick 50, Langford 0
McCook Central/Montrose 20, Flandreau 7
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 23, Wagner 14
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 37, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 8
Parkston 36, Kimball/White Lake 8
Potter County 54, Newell 28
Rapid City Christian 36, Lead-Deadwood 30, 3OT
Sully Buttes 16, Stanley County 6
Warner 50, North Central Co-Op 0
Winner 48, Tri-Valley 12
Wolsey-Wessington 66, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 14
FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Alma 52, Superior 20
Columbus 28, Fremont 21
North Platte St. Patrick’s 51, Bridgeport 14
Omaha Creighton Prep 21, Bellevue West 21
Papillion-LaVista South 35, North Platte 21
Riverside 27, Summerland 26
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.