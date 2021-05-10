BRANDON — Fusion Heat scored four runs in the first inning on the way to a 4-1 victory over Yankton Fury Fire in the 18-under ‘Silver’ championship of the Brandon Early Bird Softball Tournament, which concluded on Sunday in Brandon.
Lainie Keller doubled twice for Yankton. Kelsey O’Neill, Hannah Christopherson and Jadyn Hubbard each had a hit.
Emma Weise took the loss, with Ellie Wiese striking out two in two innings of relief.
Fury Red 6, R.C. Rage 0
Gracie Brockberg and Brooklyn Townsend each doubled to lead Yankton Fury Red past the Rapid City Rage on Sunday.
Bailey Sample picked up the win in the three-inning contest, striking out seven.
S.F. Fusion Synergy 5, Fury Black 0
Carley Felsheim went 3-for-3 to lead the Sioux Falls Fusion Synergy past Yankton Fury Black on Sunday.
Taeli Barta, Emma Eichacker and MacKenzie Richardson each had a hit for Yankton.
Kaylee Olson and Whitney Portner combined in the shutout, striking out four in the four-inning contest. Olivia Binde took the loss.
Fury Fire 8, Rebels 1
Hannah Christopherson had a trio of triples, driving in three, as Fury Fire downed the Rebels 8-1 on Sunday.
Lainie Keller had a pair of hits for Yankton. Kara Klemme had a double and three runs scored. Emma Wiese, Jadyn Hubbard and Kelsey O’Neill each had a hit for Yankton.
Emma Wiese struck out four in four innings for the win.
Fury Red 5, S.F. Cyclones Blue 3
Elle Feser went 2-for-2 with a home run to lead Fury Red past the Sioux Falls Cyclones Blue on Sunday.
Hannah Sailer went 2-for-2 with a triple, and Tori Vellek tripled for Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend, Paige Hatch and Camryn Zoeller each had a hit in the victory.
Bailey Sample picked up the win, striking out four in the four-inning contest.
Fury Black 3, TSC Blaze 1
Olivia Binde doubled, and four other Fury Black players had a hit each in a 3-1 Yankton victory over TSC Blaze on Sunday.
Chandler Cleveland, Payton Moser, Emma Herrboldt and Bailey Baylor each had a hit in the victory.
Jaiden Stien and Maggie Wolf each had a hit for the Blaze.
Cleveland picked up the win, striking out four in the four-inning contest. Kylie Bittner took the loss.
Fury Black 10, TSC Vortex 5
Camryn Koletzky had a hit and three RBI to lead Yankton past the TSC Vortex 10-5 on Sunday.
Chandler Cleveland, Payton Moser, Emma Herrboldt and MacKenzie Richardson each had a hit in the victory.
Olivia Binde picked up the win, with Cleveland pitching 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief.
Cyclones Blue 7, Fury Fire 2
Cyclones Blue built an early lead on the way to a 7-2 victory over Yankton Fury Fire on Sunday.
Hannah Christopherson tripled and Lainie Keller doubled for Yankton. Kelsey O’Neill and Emma Heine each had a hit in the effort.
Emma and Ellie Wiese each pitched for Yankton, with Ellie Wiese striking out two in two innings of relief.
BV Outlaws 4, Fury Black 0
Brandon Valley jumped out to an early lead on the way to a 4-0 victory over Yankton Fury Black on Sunday.
Camryn Koletzky had two of Yankton’s three hits. Emma Eichacker also had a hit.
Chandler Cleveland took the loss.
Fury Red 3, Impact 0
Tori Vellek had a double and two RBI as Yankton Fury Red topped the Impact 3-0 on Sunday.
Brooklyn Townsend and Elle Feser each had a hit in the win.
Bailey Sample picked up the win, striking out five.
Midwest United 4, Fury Fire 0
Midwest United claimed an early lead on the way to a 4-0 victory over Yankton Fury Fire on Sunday.
Lainie Keller, Keyara Mason and Jadyn Hubbard each had a hit for Yankton.
Emma Wiese took the loss, striking out two.
Fury Red 2, Blue Thunder 2
Yankton Fury Red and the Blue Thunder squad each scored twice in the first inning, then were held scoreless the rest of the way in a 2-2 draw on Sunday.
Elle Feser doubled and singled for Yankton. Hannah Sailer, Paige Hatch and Bailey Sample each had a hit.
Sample pitched for Yankton, striking out four.
Outlaws 6, Fury Black 2
The Outlaws rallied from an early deficit to claim a 6-2 victory over Yankton Fury Black on Sunday.
Olivia Binde had a double and a RBI for Yankton. Emma Eichacker added a hit and a run scored.
Binde took the loss, striking out two.
Fury Black 4, TSC Vortex 1
Yankton Fury Black used a four-run third inning to claim a 4-1 victory over TSC Vortex on Sunday.
Mikayla Humpal, Camryn Koletzky, Payton Moser, Shaelynn Puckett and MacKenzie Richardson each had a hit for Yankton.
Chandler Cleveland picked up the win, striking out two.
Fury Red 3, S.F. Sparks 0
Elle Feser had a hit and two RBI to lead Yankton Fury Red past the Sioux Falls Sparks on Sunday.
Tori Vellek added a hit.
Bailey Sample picked up the win, striking out nine and allowing one hit in the three-inning contest.
Fury Fire 17, Diamonds Elite 2
The Yankton Fury Fire made quick work of Diamonds Elite, rolling to a 17-2 victory on Sunday.
Emma Wiese went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored for Yankton. Kara Klemme and Jadyn Hubbard each had two hits. Ellie Wiese doubled, and Kelsey O’Neill and Hannah Christopherson each had a hit in the victory.
Ellie Wiese picked up the win, striking out six.
