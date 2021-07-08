The Yankton Youth Soccer Association has opened registration for the 2020 fall rec season.
The season is open to boys and girls born from 2010-2017. There is a discount for early registration, if registered by July 21. A late registration fee will be assessed for those registered Aug. 30-Sept. 6. No registrations will be accepted after Sept. 6.
For more information or to register, go online to yankton.soccer.
