SIOUX FALLS — Owen Eitemiller was all smiles after he cleared 13-3 in the pole vault.
The Menno Wolves senior heard the roars of the crowd as he cleared pole vault in Class B competition at the South Dakota High School Activities Association State Track & Field Meet Thursday at Howard Wood Field.
“(The cheers) meant a lot because I’ve never got that before,” Eitemiller said. “It was crazy hearing everyone cheer for you.”
Menno head coach Ken Bruckner was proud of Eitemiller winning his second title in the competition in three years.
“It’s been a tough year of pole vaulting with the wind and the weather, but he fought through it,” Bruckner said.
Eitemiller’s teammate, Isaac Fergen, finished second in the event at 12-0.
“It was fun to watch,” Bruckner said. “Isaac was working hard because he wanted to get top two.”
“I was happy for him that he was able to do that,” Eitemiller said. “He’s been wanting it all year.”
Menno leads the boys’ Class B standings with 31 points.
In the girls’ shot put, Scotland’s Trinity Bietz took home first place at 39-1.5. The sophomore athlete was happy she won, but she believes she had more to show.
“I can throw better,” Bietz said. “I threw better two meets ago when I threw a 40, but I’m happy with a 39.”
Bietz’ attitude shows her resiliency throughout the season as she has juggled being on both the track and field and softball team.
“It’s a lot,” she said. “I go straight from track practice to softball practice. When I have softball games, I have to skip track. I still try to get in track practice and everything. It is a lot on my schedule, but it’s good, nice and fun.”
Bietz said her competitive nature has helped her balance the schedule.
“I’m always trying to get better,” she said.
Bietz finished 13th in the event as a freshman and made the jump to the top step on the podium as a sophomore.
“I put my work in throughout the year,” she said.
“I know I came in last year and didn’t throw the best at state. I was worried about that this year, but I showed up. It feels great.”
Scotland is tied for fifth in the team standings with 10 points.
In the boys’ 110 meter hurdles prelims, Viborg-Hurley’s Luke Campbell placed first at 15.42 to clinch a spot in the finals on Saturday. Campbell said it was an adjustment to run on the track at Howard Wood compared to the Cougars’ dirt track.
Campbell described running hurdles in the hallways.
“A lot of people ask us, ‘What do you do to practice hurdles?’ I’m like, ‘Well, I’m in a hallway with two or three (hurdles) set up,” Campbell said. “We put the blocks against the walls.
“We mark out how far it is. We give a little less room because we’re not going as fast. We mark them out and we jump over on that 300 height as fast as we can.”
Campbell described his performance as “rough” but is excited to compete in the finals Saturday.
“I try to focus on what I did wrong and see if I can improve on that,” he said. “A lot of times, it’s my height. I’m a little high over some hurdles. (Also), pulling my trail leg through is what I need to work on.”
In the girls’ 100 meter hurdles, Menno’s Ashton Massey had the best time at 15.48. Freeman’s Rylee Peters clocked in at 15.66.
Other Class B Girls Finishers Of Note:
— Irene-Wakonda’s Ashlie Hansen, Torie DuBois, Emma Marshall and Brenna Lyngstad fourth in medley relay, 4:28.73.
— Freeman Academy-Marion’s Alivea Weber, Elizabeth Piehl, Estelle Waltner and Jada Koerner eighth in medley relay, 4:30.93.
— Menno’s team of Ellyana Ulmer, Ervin Schrock, Zoe Schaffer and Massey sixth in 3200 relay, 10:19.43.
— Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s quartet of Lexi Schoenfelder, Allison Muckey, Kalee Dykshorn and Isabella Brouwer eighth in 3200 relay, 10:23.56.
— Centerville’s quartet of Rylie Tieman, Lillie Shearer, Lillie Eide and Harper Wattier second in 400 relay, 52.03.
— Centerville’s’ Bailey Hansen sixth in pole vault, 8-6.
— Avon’s Lila Vanderlei fifth in the shot put, 36-9.5.
Other Class B Boys Finishers Of Note:
— Menno’s Brayden Sattler, Izayah Ulmer, Bryce Sattler and Kadeyn Ulmer second in 3200 relay, 8:25.45.
— Freeman Academy-Marion’s Finley McConniel, Seth Balzer, Jackson Donlan and Tavin Schroeder eighth in 3200 relay, 8:39.52.
— Viborg-Hurley’s George Johnson qualified third in 100 dash, 11.1.
— Freeman Academy’s Keaton Preheim qualified sixth in 100 dash, 11.27.
— Viborg-Hurley’s Wyatt Huber, Chance Schoellerman, Luke Campbell and Jacob Graves third in 400 relay prelims, 44.74.
— Menno’s Cody Fischer, Bryce Sattler, Brayden Sattler and Kadeyn Ulmer fourth in medley relay, 3:45.43.
— Alcester-Hudson’s Mateo Kleinhans seventh in triple jump, 39-7.5.
— Centerville’s Lane Johnson fourth in pole vault.
— Freeman’s Jorgen Baer and Rocky Ammann finished tied for sixth in pole vault, 11-6.
