CHAMBERLAIN — Yankton finished eighth in the 12-team River City Rumble wrestling tournament, Saturday in Chamberlain.
Milbank edged host Chamberlain 153 to 150 for the title. Huron (133) was third, followed by O’Gorman (127.5) and Belle Fourche (124).
Yankton scored 76 points on the day. Dylan Sloan won the 132-pound title and Shayce Platt finished second at 138 pounds for the Bucks.
Yankton travels to the Brookings Invitational on Jan. 28.
Winner Inv.
WINNER — Parker beat out Bon Homme-Avon for top honors in the Winner Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Winner.
Parker scored 202 points to beat out Bon Homme-Avon (195). Custer (181.5) was third.
For Parker, Jack Even (145), Levi Wieman (220) and Zaul Centeno (285) each won titles. Andrew Even (152) and Charlie Patten (195) each placed second.
Bon Homme-Avon was led by champions Brady Bierema (152) and Isaac Crownover (182). Isaiah Crownover (170) and Calvin Caba (120) each placed second.
Wagner scored 95.5 points to place eighth in the 13-team field. Karstyn Lhotak won at 120 pounds and Jhett Breen won at 138 pounds for the Red Raiders.
Mid-State Conf.
NORFOLK, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield tied for fifth in the Mid-State Conference wrestling tournament, Saturday in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Battle Creek won the team title with 192 points. O’Neill (163) was second followed by Pierce (145.5) and Boone Central (121.5). Crofton-Bloomfield and Wayne tied with 116 points.
Crofton-Bloomfield was led by titles from Robbie Fisher (120) and Wyatt Tramp (160), as well as runner-up finishes from Ty Tramp (220), Casey Jeannoutot (182) and Braeden Guenther (138).
Hartington Cedar Catholic finished seventh in the nine-team field with 111.5 points. The Trojans were led by runner-up finishes from Maverick Heine (106) and Cole Bensen (170), and third place finishes from Weston Heine (182), Kale Korth (160), Brady Hochstein (138), Braeden Kleinschmit (132) and Keegan Carl (113).
Dakota XII Conf.
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Canton beat out West Central and Tea Area for top honors in the Dakota XII Conference wrestling tournament, Saturday in North Sioux City.
Canton scored 242 points on the day to finish ahead of West Central (217) and Tea Area (214.5) on the day.
Elk Point-Jefferson was sixth with 94.5 points. Lucas Hueser won the 152-pound title for the Huskies. Noah McDermott (195) and Noah Thooft (220) each earned runner-up finishes.
Dakota Valley scored 31 points on the day. Jackson Boonstra (145) finished third for the Panthers.
Vermillion finished with 19 points on the day. Michael Roob (145) placed fourth for the Tanagers.
Little ‘B’
PARKSTON — McCook Central-Montrose beat out Miller-Highmore-Harrold and host Parkston for top honors in the Little ‘B’ wrestling tournament on Saturday in Parkston.
MCM scored 226 points to finish ahead of MHH (173.5) and Parkston (170.5). Central Lyon-George-Little Rock (150.5) finished fourth.
MCM’s Jackson Remmers, the 152-pound champion, was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler. Parkston’s Riley Neugebauer earned the John Gilman Pinner’s Award for scoring four pins in 8:35 in his matches.
Host Parkston was led by champions Wyatt Anderson (132) and Carter Sommer (138). Kolter Kramer (170), Porter Neugebauer (152) and Kaden Holzbauer (126) each finished second for the Trojans.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian scored 15.5 points on the day. Carlin Hopkins finished fourth at 145 pounds for the Thunder.
Oakland-Craig Inv.
OAKLAND, Neb. — Quad County Northeast finished fourth in the 16-team Oakland-Craig Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Oakland, Nebraska.
Plainview won the team title with 194.5 points, followed by Westwood (178), Oakland-Craig (139) and Quad County Northeast (128).
Quad County Northeast was led by 220-pound champion Kolby Casey. Aiden Gubbels (285) and Ajay Gubbels (182) each finished third for the Flames.
Kingsbury County Inv.
ARLINGTON — Brookings beat Canby, Minnesota, 235.5 to 222 for top honors in the Kingsbury County Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda scored seven points on the day.
Neligh-Oakdale Inv.
NELIGH, Neb. — Anselmo-Merna earned top honors at the Neligh-Oakdale Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Neligh, Nebraska.
Anselmo-Merna scored 178 points, beating out Elkhorn Valley (156) and host Neligh-Oakdale (148.5).
Creighton scored three points on the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.