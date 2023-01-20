VERMILLION — South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams came away with a split of a pair of Summit League duals with St. Thomas on Friday in the DakotaDome Pool.

The Coyote women won 11 of the 13 events contested and came away a 159-84 winner while the Coyote men suffered a 138.5 to 90.5 setback.

