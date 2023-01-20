VERMILLION — South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams came away with a split of a pair of Summit League duals with St. Thomas on Friday in the DakotaDome Pool.
The Coyote women won 11 of the 13 events contested and came away a 159-84 winner while the Coyote men suffered a 138.5 to 90.5 setback.
Cassie Ketterling, Christina Spomer and Stella Fairbanks each claimed a pair of individual titles during the meet while Zachary Kopp lowered a school record, twice, during the meet.
Ketterling, a fifth-year senior, won the 200 IM in 2:26.46 and the 100 fly in 1:05.48 while Spomer, a sophomore, claimed the 50 free in 26.97 and the 100 free in 59.89.
Ketterling and Spomer teamed with freshmen Grace Schultz and Taylor Buhr to win the 200 medley relay (2:00.73) to begin the dual. South Dakota’s foursome of Skyler Leverenz, Carson White, Shannon Banark and Skylar Welle claimed the 200 free relay (1:51.09) to close out the dual.
Individual victories for the women’s team came from Leverenz, a sophomore, in the 200 free (2:09.09), Lauren Van Fleet, a junior, in the 100 backstroke (1:06.46) and Maddie Grant, a junior, in the 400 free (4:44.10).
Fairbanks, a junior, claimed both diving events during the meet, scoring 249.75 on the three-meter and 259.28 on the one-meter.
Kopp, a senior, won the 50 free in 23.13 seconds, breaking his own school and DakotaDome Pool record from last season of 23.23. He would come back to leadoff a winning 200 free relay with a split of 23.12, lowering the record for the second time during the meet.
Jacob Ketterling, Cory Jacocks and Griffin Wolner joined Kopp on the 200 free relay that posted a time of 1:36.55 to close out the dual with a win. Earlier the quartet of Aidan Gantenbein, Caden Feit, Kopp and Alec Thomas won the 200 medley relay in 1:45.17.
Gantenbein won the 100 fly in 57.71 and Griffin Wolner touched the wall first in the 200 free in 1:58.12.
The women’s team, now 13-6 in duals this season, posted a 1-2 finish in five events during the meet.
Runner-up finishes for the women came from Banark in the 50 free (28.21), White in the 100 free (1:01.02), Schultz in the 100 back (1:07.26), Kayla Middaugh in three-meter diving (232.28), Samantha Mersnick in one-meter diving (236.03) along with Buhr in the 100 breast (1:15.37).
Second-place efforts for the men’s team, now 6-5 in duals, came from Feit in the 50 free (24.37) Ketterling in the 200 IM (2:14.81) and Griffin Wolner in the 400 free (4:19.80).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.