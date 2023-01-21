The Yankton Bucks and Gazelles bowling teams both earned 8-1 victories in varsity matches against McCook Central-Montrose Friday at Yankton Bowl.

For the Gazelles, Zara Bitsos bowled a team-best 579 series to go with a 198 high score as Yankton won 45-5. Phoebe Shipps rolled a 569 series with a 196 high score. Leila Barta bowled a 549 series to go with a team-best 211 high score.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.