The Yankton Bucks and Gazelles bowling teams both earned 8-1 victories in varsity matches against McCook Central-Montrose Friday at Yankton Bowl.
For the Gazelles, Zara Bitsos bowled a team-best 579 series to go with a 198 high score as Yankton won 45-5. Phoebe Shipps rolled a 569 series with a 196 high score. Leila Barta bowled a 549 series to go with a team-best 211 high score.
Bree Smart led MCM with a 514 series and a 210 high score.
The Bucks took 49 of 50 points against MCM. Nate Myer led the way with a 753 series and an impressive 289 high score. Carter Teply rolled his way to a 730 series with a 258 high score. Connar Becker registered a 621 series with a 216 high score.
Andrew Zens led MCM with a 533 series and a 212 high score.
In the JV matchup, the Bucks won overall 8-1 and scored 29.5 points compared to MCM’s 20.5. Liam Villanueva bowled a 669 series and a 235 high score. Justin Stratman rolled a solid 600 series and a high score of 221. Parker Kisch registered a 548 series and a 202 high score.
Daniel Schwader led MCM with a 329 series and 119 high score.
The Bucks and Gazelles head to Empire Bowl in Sioux Falls next Friday to bowl against O’Gorman at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.