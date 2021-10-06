If one looks back at the Yankton freshman and sophomore teams from 2018 and 2019, they would find starting quarterback Jaden Supurgeci on the roster.
Now as the Bucks prepare for their Senior Night and regular season home finale against Sturgis Friday night, fans won’t find Supurgeci at quarterback. Instead, Supurgeci is lining up at cornerback, shadowing their opponent’s top receiver.
“The quarterback room was a little crowded and the cornerback position was kind of this unknown of who was going to start,” Supurgeci said. “Throughout the summer I worked quarterback drills and cornerback drills, then as the season got closer, I started shifting more and more to cornerback drills.”
As Supurgeci made the shift to corner, he said he impressed the defensive back coach Brandon Colpitts and earned the starting job ahead of his junior season in 2020. Now, Supurgeci is the lone senior starting at cornerback and the veteran leader in a strong secondary.
“I put a lot of work in during the winter, spring and summer,” Supurgeci said. “I knew that I was going to be the only senior cornerback and I knew I’d be one of the leaders in the secondary and I got to fill in the shoes of the seniors last year.”
While shifting from running the offense at the quarterback position to being on an island as a corner isn’t an easy transition, Supurgeci said the experience he gained at quarterback as helped him at corner.
“As a quarterback, a lot of high school quarterbacks lock in on one receiver and then they’re probably going to throw it (to that receiver) so I pick up the same tendencies,” Supurgeci said. “If I was the quarterback, what would I do on this play, and that helps me when I’m on defense… jumping a pass or something like that.”
For head coach Brady Muth and Supurgeci’s position coach Colpitts, Supurgeci has been one of the hardest workers to get to where he is at today.
“You have a kid that just works his tail off and then gets results on the field in a spot where, if the ball is in the air and it’s your spot, it’s feast or famine,” Muth said. “You’re either going to be the hero or the goat, and he’s come out up to this point in the season on top.”
Not only has Supurgeci been dominating his matchups for the Bucks this season, but Muth took the praise one step further after practice Wednesday.
“You can see a kid that has completely bought in, and it’s having results now out on the field to a point where he might be the best cornerback in the state,” Muth said. “That’ll shake out when we get to post season awards, but I would have a hard time believing there’s anybody out there in the state that has more pass breakups than him.”
Despite the praise, Supurgeci said that even if he winds up being the best, there is still work to do and that he isn’t going to think about how he is positioned among the top at his position.
“You don’t really think about that, you just kind of want to get even better every single day and separate yourself,” Supurgeci said. “Even if I was the best corner, I want second place to be way farther behind me. I’m not going to walk around like I own the place, I don’t really think about it too much.”
Supurgeci has multiple games this season without allowing a catch while following around some of the best receivers in the state. Muth said it gets to be more impressive when you face teams where the top receiver is far better than the rest of the group, meaning the opposing quarterback is looking Supurgeci’s way more often.
“In every game, he’s on the other team’s best receiver,” Muth said. “There have been maybe three games where there wasn’t a pass completed on him which is pretty impressive to shut someone down. That’s their best receiver, and to shut him down, they aren’t built like we are where we have five guys that we can get the ball to. They have one or two.”
Supurgeci said that getting to go up against the Yankton offense every day definitely helps him prepare for a game.
“I think our receivers are the best in the state, so to go out against them every single day, it just makes the games that much easier,” Supurgeci said.
One of the keys for Supurgeci’s success also comes from the work he puts in at practice, where mistakes are meant to be made he said.
“We put in the work every single day in practice, so practice is when you get all the mistakes out and it makes the game even easier,” Supurgeci said. “As you’re watching film you pick up on some tendencies and then when you get to the game, that’s almost the easy part, because then you just have to go out and ball out and do your job.”
For Supurgeci, he definitely feels like he wants to play football after his senior season concludes this fall, but for now, his focus is Sturgis.
