HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings scored 28 unanswered points, grabbing momentum after a 12-7 Mount Marty lead, to claim a 45-20 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference football action on Saturday.

John Zamora passed for 176 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 92 yards and a score for Hastings. Daelyn Fairrow and Antoine Murphy each had touchdown runs, while Jaishawn Wright, Toryian Tubbs and Ethan Wilborn each had a touchdown catch for the Broncos. Jason Bachle was 6-of-6 on PAT’s and kicked a 35-yard field goal in the victory.

