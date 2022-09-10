HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings scored 28 unanswered points, grabbing momentum after a 12-7 Mount Marty lead, to claim a 45-20 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference football action on Saturday.
John Zamora passed for 176 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 92 yards and a score for Hastings. Daelyn Fairrow and Antoine Murphy each had touchdown runs, while Jaishawn Wright, Toryian Tubbs and Ethan Wilborn each had a touchdown catch for the Broncos. Jason Bachle was 6-of-6 on PAT’s and kicked a 35-yard field goal in the victory.
Tyler Pawloski had eight tackles, including 2 1/2 for loss, and an interception to lead the Hastings defense. Paxton Terry had eight stops, including two sacks. Beasley Ihegworo also had two sacks.
Isaiah Thompson rushed for 94 yards and Tyree Morrison rushed for 56 yards and three scores for Mount Marty. Austin Vigants had two catches for 44 yards, as the Lancers were held to 102 yards passing for Ken Gay.
Drew Pendleton had 13 tackles, including a sack, for the Mount Marty defense. Albert Perez made seven stops. Jacoby Watts had six stops, including a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.
Mount Marty led 6-0 after converting a short field into a Morrison touchdown. Morrison’s second score of the game gave the Lancers a 12-7 lead with 40 seconds left in the first half.
But a long kickoff return on the ensuing kickoff put the Broncos on the Lancer 25. Five plays later Zamora found Tubbs from six yards out to give the Broncos a 14-12 halftime lead.
Hastings scored twice in the third quarter, then another on the first play of the fourth quarter to build the lead to 35-12. Morrison scored again for the Lancers, but a 50-yard touchdown strike from Zamora to Wright quickly answered that touchdown.
Mount Marty, 1-1, opens the home portion of its season on Sept. 17 against Midland. Start time is 1 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
