SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota track and field member Marleen Mulla has been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League Track and Field Peak Performer of the week.
Mulla, honored as the Women’s Field Peak Performer of the Week for the third consecutive week, earned a victory at the Tyson Invitational against a strong field of pole vaulters.
