SEWARD, Neb. — Concordia outscored Mount Marty 47-34 in the second half to claim an 86-64 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Wednesday.
Tristan Smith led five Concordia (8-2, 5-2 GPAC) players in double figures with 20 points. Former Laurel-Concord-Coleridge standout Noah Schutt had 18 points, as did Bradley Bennett. Gage Smith finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. A.J. Watson added 11 points and five assists in the victory.
