PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — The South Dakota State women's basketball team has announced it will be a participant in the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas next season.
The tournament will take place November 19-21, 2022 and also features Gonzaga, Louisville, Marquette, Rutgers, UCLA, Tennessee and Texas. Five of the participating teams were ranked or receiving votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25.
Battle 4 Atlantis has hosted a men's tournament in Paradise for more than a decade and added a women's tournament for the first time in 2021. The inaugural championship game saw No. 1 South Carolina take on No. 2 UConn.
