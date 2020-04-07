SIOUX FALLS —Regan Bye was one of nine Augustana University athletes named All-Americans by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA).
Bye, a senior wrestler from Vermillion, was also named to the NCWA All-America team and was part of the NSIC All-Conference team earlier this season. He was also awarded the Dean Foods Athlete of the Month.
On the mat, Bye was 4-4 this past season.
