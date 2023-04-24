SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Mount Marty held off late rallies on both contests to claim a doubleheader sweep of Dordt in Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball action on Monday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Mount Marty scored three runs in the top of the tenth, then held on for a 5-4 victory in the opener.
Braeden Cordes doubled twice, and Ethan Wishon doubled and singled for Mount Marty. Billy Hancock also had two hits. Caid Koletzky homered. Bodi Wallar, Zane Salley and Will Johnson each had a hit in the victory.
Nolan Christianson had two hits and Drew Oreskes homered for Dordt. Jason Carrig had the other Defender hit.
Myles Brown allowed one earned run over nine innings, striking out 13, for the win. Noah McCandles picked up the save.
Chaz Gothard took the loss in relief of Gyeongju Kim. Kim, the GPAC leader in strikeouts, struck out 10 and allowed one earned run in his seven innings of work.
In the nightcap, MMU scored four runs in the fourth and held on for another 5-4 victory.
Wallar had two hits, including a home run, for Mount Marty. Cordes doubled. Hancock, Kiko Nunez and Tommy Alitz each had a hit for the Lancers.
Carrig had two hits and Juan Sanchez homered for Dordt. Trevor Jackson doubled. Logan Harris and Kaden Davis each had a hit for the Defenders.
Clayton Chipchase pitched five innings, striking out seven, for the win. Heston Williams earned the save, striking out two in two innings of work. Diego Benitez went the distance in the loss, striking out four.
Mount Marty, 32-13 overall and 15-9 in the GPAC, finishes the regular season with four games against Hastings, Friday and Saturday. The Lancers enter the final weekend in fourth place, four games behind co-leaders Doane and Concordia and three games behind third place Morningside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.