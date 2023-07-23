CORSICA — Mount Vernon-Plankinton downed Parkston 11-5 in the championship of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 14-Under Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Corsica.
Mark Deckert doubled and Landon Weber had a hit and two RBI for Parkston, which led 5-1 after three innings. Johnny weber and Jayden Digmann each had a hit in the effort.
Reco Muilenburg took the loss, striking out three in his five innings of work.
Freeman-Marion 13, Platte-Geddes 0
CORSICA — Three Freeman-Marion pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as the Sticks stuffed Platte-Geddes 13-0 in the third place game of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 14-Under Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Corsica.
Riley Gall went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and four runs scored for the Sticks. Tayden Kerrigan went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Luke Peters went 2-for-4 with a triple. Alaric Knittel and Hunter Hankivel each had two hits. Easton Tschetter, Tannen Auch, Tylen Tommerause and Logun Pankratz each had a hit in the victory.
Maddux Van Zee tripled for Platte-Geddes. Ryker Nachtigal had the other hit.
Kerrigan struck out three batters in two innings of work. Gall and Tschetter each had a strikeout in the contest. Van Zee took the loss, with Asher Kott striking out four in 3 2/3 innings of relief.
S.D. Class A VFW 14-Under
ELK POINT — Vermillion scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 6-5 victory over Madison Black in the fifth place game of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class A 14-Under Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Elk Point.
Ryne Chapman went 3-for-3 with a triple and double for Vermillion. Ryan Vitt had two hits and two RBI, including the game-tying hit in the bottom of the seventh. Duke Job had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh. Cooper Reiser had a hit and two RBI, and Nolan Nygren added a hit in the victory.
Grant Roerig pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the win. Chapman started, striking out three in his five innings of work.
