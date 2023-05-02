DELL RAPIDS — Vermillion beat West Central based on the fifth golfer’s score to win the Quarrier Invitational girls’ golf tournament, Tuesday at Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids.
The Tanagers and Trojans each finished at 368. Sioux Falls Christian was third at 371, followed by Dakota Valley and Canton, each at 387. Beresford shot 415, Elk Point-Jefferson shot 425 and Parkston carded a 478 on the day.
West Central’s Dakotah Larson earned medalist honors with an 81, five strokes ahead of Tea Area’s Izzy McNaughton. Sioux Falls Christian’s Tori Peterson was third at 87.
Vermillion put four golfers in the top 15: Georgia Johnson (T5, 89), Kaitlyn Tracy (T9, 92), Taylor Reuvers (11th, 93) and Ronnie Wilharm (T12, 94). Dakota Valley’s Kate Betsworth (T12, 94) and Addicyn Sailer (15th, 95) also finished in the top 15.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Vermillion 368; 2, West Central 368; 3, SF Christian 371; T4, Dakota Valley 387; T4, Canton 387; 6, Tea Area 411; 7, Beresford 415; 8, Madison 419; 9, Aberdeen Roncalli 420; 10, Dell Rapids 421; 11, Elk Point-Jefferson 425; 12, Chamberlain 437; 13, Lennox 457; 14, Parkston 478
TOP 15: 1, Dakota Larson, West Central 81; 2, Izzy McNaughton, Tea Area 86; 3, Tori Peterson, S.F. Christian 87; 4, Claire Crawford, Aberdeen Roncalli 88; T5, Georgia Johnson, Vermillion 89; T5, Olivia Sorlie, Canton 89; T7, Claire Lamfers, S.F. Christian 91; T7, Abby Greenhoff, Dell Rapids 91; T9, Lyric Riepma, West Central 92; T9, Kaitlin Tracy, Vermillion 92; 11, Taylor Reuvers, Vermillion 93; T12, Katie Betsworth, Dakota Valley 94; T12, Ronnie Wilharm, Vemrillion 94; T12, Landree Meister, Canton 94; 15, Addicyn Sailer, Dakota Valley 95
