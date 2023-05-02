DELL RAPIDS — Vermillion beat West Central based on the fifth golfer’s score to win the Quarrier Invitational girls’ golf tournament, Tuesday at Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids.

The Tanagers and Trojans each finished at 368. Sioux Falls Christian was third at 371, followed by Dakota Valley and Canton, each at 387. Beresford shot 415, Elk Point-Jefferson shot 425 and Parkston carded a 478 on the day.

