VERMILLION — South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving punctuated its first home swim meet in 2022 with a trio of school records during Friday’s Summit League dual with Omaha inside the DakotaDome Pool.
The Coyote men set new school and pool records during the dual in both relays, the 200 medley and 200 free. Emily Kahn, meanwhile, lowered her school record in the 50 free for a meters dual as well.
South Dakota cruised to dual wins on both sides as the men’s team won 10 of the 13 events to post a 142.5-98.5 victory. The women’s team captured nine first place efforts during a 155-88 win.
The Coyote foursome of Adam Fisher, Parker Sonnabend, Aidan Gantenbein and Zachary Kopp got the swimming portion of the dual off to a hot start by setting the new standard inside the DakotaDome Pool in the 200 medley relay of 1:43.64.
Fisher (leadoff) and Kopp (anchor) joined Mack Sathre and Charlie Bean in closing the dual strong with a 1:34.53 in the 200 free relay that was the fastest ever inside the DakotaDome Pool.
Kahn, a freshman, was one of three on the women’s side to post a pair of individual wins during the dual. She won the 100 free in 58.46 to go with her school record in the 50 free of 26.41.
Stella Fairbanks, a sophomore, claimed both diving events as she eclipsed the NCAA Zone Qualifying standard in the three-meter event with a 283.50 while also winning the one-meter event with a 252.75.
Sara Mayer, a freshman, won the 200 free in 2:07.06 while also touching the well first in the 100 fly in 1:04.87, just off her school record of 1:04.69.
Cassie Ketterling won the 100 IM in 1:06.07 while the women’s team also received first place efforts from Mairead Powers in the 800 free (9:30.52) and the 200 free relay quartet of Christina Spomer, Shannon Banark, Madilyn Sindelar and Emily Johnson who clocked 1:49.99.
William Johnston and Jacob Won won a pair of individual events for the men while Sathre, Bean, Gantenbein and Keegan Henning also earned an individual win during the dual.
Johnston, a senior, swept both diving events, scoring 254.05 on the one-meter board and 261.95 on the three-meter board.
Won, a senior, won the 200 free in 1:56.91 and the 400 free in 4:11.36.
Bean, a senior, won the 100 free in 51.81, Sathre, a junior, tied for first in the 100 IM (57.97), Gantenbein, a junior, claimed the 100 fly (57.31) and Henning, a sophomore, won the 800 free in 8:43.11.
Runner-up individual performances for the men’s team came from Bean (200 free), Kopp (50 free), Fisher (100 back), Henning (400 free) and Sonnabend (100 breast).
Posting second place individual finishes for the women were Kayla Middaugh (one-meter, three-meter diving), Spomer (50 free), Isabel Fairbanks (100 IM), Sindelar (100 fly), Clark (100 back) and Powers (400 free).
The Coyotes are back at the DakotaDome Pool on Saturday to host rival South Dakota State. Diving starts at 11 a.m. with swimming portion to follow at approximately 1 p.m.
