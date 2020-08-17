MITCHELL — The Alexandria Angels won their fourth Class B title in five years, beating Canova 11-3 in the championship of the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament on Sunday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
John Greicar went 4-for-5 with two doubles and six RBI to lead Alexandria. Peyton Smith had four hits and four runs scored. Cole Wenande recorded three hits and four runs scored. Michael Schoettmer doubled and singled in the victory.
Justin Miller doubled and singled, and Derek Miller had two hits for Canova. Jason Miller added a double.
Jed Schmidt went the distance, striking out 10, for the victory. Trey Krier took the loss.
Schmidt and Wenande shared tournament Most Valuable Player honors.
Krier, who did not bat in the championship, won the tournament batting title, going 8-for-15 with one double and eight runs scored.
Alexandria 13, Winner-Colome 3
MITCHELL — Alexandria scored 11 runs in the first three innings to coast to a 13-2 victory over Winner-Colome in the Class B semifinals of the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament on Saturday.
Tyson Gau went 3-for-3 with a home run, and John Greciar went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Alexandria. Jordan Gau doubled and singled. Cole Wenande also had two hits. Jed Schmidt doubled in the victory.
Reed Harter, Chandler Bakley and Drew Kitchens each had two hits for Winner-Colome. Austin Calhoun added a double.
Tyson Gau went the distance in the seven-inning contest, striking out seven, for the win. Derek Graesser took the loss.
