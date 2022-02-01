RAPID CITY — Avon’s Brooke Knoll finished fourth in pole bending at the Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase, held Sunday in Rapid City.
Knoll finished at 20.70. Tommie Martin of Hayes won with a 19.60.
The event featured the state’s top high school competitors in 10 different events. The athletes competed for scholarships, matching funds from Farm Credit Services and Maynard Trophy Buckles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.