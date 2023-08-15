With 22 minutes left to break a 0-0 tie, Yankton Bucks striker Christian Pacheco’s mindset was, “Please let this be a good touch. Let this be a good finish. Let it all work out,” on a 40-yard run he was about to take against the Harrisburg defense.
“I was hoping I was going to put it away,” Pacheco said. “I had one thing (on my mind) and I knew where I was going to put it. I was hoping (Harrisburg Tigers goalkeeper Josiah Hutton) wasn’t going to read me, and I (scored the goal).”
Yankton goalkeeper Jackson Kronberg punted the ball as it bounced and found Pacheco at midfield. Pacheco made that run to score the Bucks’ first goal of the season in their eventual 2-0 victory over Harrisburg in Class AA soccer action at Crane-Youngworth Field Tuesday.
“It very much felt like a weight was lifted,” said Bucks head coach Dave Dannenbring. “(With) one goal, it’s a little bit of, ‘Okay, we can put it in the net.’”
The Bucks waited 138 minutes for their first goal of the season. They had to wait only two minutes for their second as Byron Jimenez was fouled in the box, giving Simon Schulz a chance to convert from the spot. Schulz beat Hutton with a shot to the top right corner to give Yankton the two-goal lead.
“Christian Pacheco had the ball and all of a sudden hands it over to Simon Schulz and Simon is like, “Yeah, I’m stepping up and taking that shot.’ So, he took it,” Dannenbring said.
With Harrisburg bringing a defender back to draw Yankton offside throughout the contest, Dannenbring made halftime adjustments to counter.
“We pulled the strikers and wings out and talked at halftime (about) making some angled runs and try to communicate, ‘Hey, I’m standing, come across,’” Dannenbring said. “What was the big difference was that Ty Binde stepped up, came to me on the way to the locker room at halftime and said, ‘If you move me to the midfield, I guarantee I will keep us spread out, make something happen and I will communicate.’ He did.
“Ty did a great job of stepping up and making things happen, which opened the field for everybody else. Once we have the player in the midfield, now we are able to control the ball and get it to Christian.”
Yankton had a bevy of chances in the first half but could not convert. Pacheco admitted the “offsides trap” defense the Tigers run made things difficult for the forwards.
“They really know how to work an offside trap,” he said. “It’s hard if we’re not all working together. We had a hard time working all together in the first half, then we talk some thing (through). In the second half, we went in and executed.”
Dannenbring credited Harrisburg’s Hutton as he stood tall against the Bucks.
“I’ve seen him all winter long in the club programs,” Dannenbring said. “He’s a good player, so he put himself in position to make it hard for our guys and made saves when he needed to.”
Overall, Dannenbring was proud of how the team adjusted to Harrisburg’s formation and found a way to win the game as Yankton improved to 1-1 on the season. Harrisburg fell to 0-1-1.
Pacheco added that getting some goals in the net gives the Bucks confidence as they head to Watertown Thursday for a contest with the Arrows.
“We finally got it all working,” he said. “We got it all firing and carrying (the momentum) for another game on Thursday.”
Dannenbring expects another tough contest for the Bucks against a “scrappy” Arrows team.
“Watertown scares me because they’re just scrappy,” he said. “It’s going to be a slugfest and one of those games. It’s going to be a big challenge for us.”
Kickoff between the Bucks and Arrows is set for 6 p.m. at Watertown High School.
