With 22 minutes left to break a 0-0 tie, Yankton Bucks striker Christian Pacheco’s mindset was, “Please let this be a good touch. Let this be a good finish. Let it all work out,” on a 40-yard run he was about to take against the Harrisburg defense.

“I was hoping I was going to put it away,” Pacheco said. “I had one thing (on my mind) and I knew where I was going to put it. I was hoping (Harrisburg Tigers goalkeeper Josiah Hutton) wasn’t going to read me, and I (scored the goal).”

