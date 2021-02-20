The sad faces on the players coming out of the locker room may have provided a silver lining for the Yankton girls’ basketball team.
There had been, for the first time in a while, a competitive game in the fourth quarter.
In scoring their most points in a game in nine weeks, the Gazelles rallied to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter but came up short 55-48 to Huron on Saturday evening at the YHS gym.
“Disappointment just means that we care,” Yankton head coach Trey Krier said, “and we have a disappointed group right now.
“We put ourselves in a position to compete and get a win.”
After scoring as many points (26) in the first half as they did the previous night, the Gazelles (1-17) scored seven straight points in the fourth quarter to even the score at 46-46.
Huron (10-8), though, responded with a pair of free throws and then took advantage of two consecutive Yankton turnovers.
A three-pointer by Isabelle Ellwein with 50 seconds left capped off Huron’s 7-0 run to lead 53-46, and the Gazelles weren’t able to mount another rally.
The seven-point loss was Yankton’s closest defeat since a nine-point loss at Sturgis on Jan. 23, and was a significant improvement from Friday night’s 27-point loss to Mitchell.
“There’s more of a learning experience in a game like this, obviously, than some of our other games,” Krier said.
And that’s crucial for a team that is working to develop a varsity chemistry together, he added.
“We got great experience for a group that doesn’t have that kind of experience in a close game,” Krier said. “You can’t simulate that in a practice; you have to just live it.”
Huron got a combined 35 points from Heavan Gainey (19) and Isabella Shreeve (16), as well as seven points from Alexis Feenstra.
Yankton was led by freshman Claire Tereshinski, who scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Junior Jordynn Salvatori added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists, and junior Molly Savey had six points and four rebounds. Junior Annika Gordon scored six points, and junior Kate Beeman tallied four points, five rebounds and three assists.
The Gazelles will close their season with two home games next weekend, Friday against Rapid City Central and Saturday against Douglas.
“The next thing we need to do is be consistent,” Krier said. “In the past eight days, we had (Sioux Falls) Roosevelt, Sioux Falls Christian and Mitchell, and we weren’t consistent.”
Although the Gazelles have lost their last 16 games and are sitting outside of the SoDak 16 conversation, they’re at least showing signs of progress, he added.
“The needle is moving, at least,” Krier said. “It may be moving a lot slower than we’d like, but it’s moving in the right direction.”
In sub-varsity action Saturday, Huron won the JV game 54-28. The Gazelles got eight points from Jillian Eidsness and five points from Kamella Kopp.
Huron won the ‘C’ game 58-31. Yankton got seven points from Kylily Medina, and six points each from Emma Herrboldt and Brynn Kenney.
HURON (10-8)
Bryn Huber 1-2 0-0 3; Isabella Shreeve 5-13 3-4 16; Lexy Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0; Mattie Huber 0-0 0-0 0; Hamtyn Heinz 3-11 0-0 6; Alexis Feenstra 2-6 1-2 7; Isabelle Ellwein 2-3 0-0 4; Heavan Gainey 7-14 2-3 19. TOTALS 20-49 6-9 55.
YANKTON (1-17)
Jillian Eidsness 1-2 1-2 4; Annika Gordon 3-7 0-0 6; Claire Tereshinski 4-10 0-0 12; Britta Pietila 0-0 0-0 0; Kate Beeman 2-5 0-0 4; Jordynn Salvatori 4-16 3-9 11; Molly Savey 2-4 0-0 6; Macy Drotzmann 2-3 1-1 5; Elle Feser 0-2 0-1 0. TOTALS 18-49 5-13 48.
HURON 12 21 10 12 — 55
YANKTON 11 15 13 9 — 48
Three-Pointers — HUR 9-26 (Gainey 3-6, Shreeve 3-10, Feenstra 2-4, Huber 1-1, Ellwein 0-1, Heinz 0-4), YHS 7-18 (Tereshinski 4-4, Savey 2-4, Eidsness 1-2, Gordon 0-1, Beeman 0-1, Feser 0-2, Salvatori 0-4). Total Rebounds — YHS 28 (Tereshinski 6, Salvatori 6), HUR 8 (Heinz 3, Gainey 3). Assists — YHS 12 (Salvatori 4). Turnovers — YHS 15. Personal Fouls — HUR 14, YHS 11. Fouled Out — None.
