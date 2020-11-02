CRETE, Neb. — Gracie Dailey scored 5:35 into overtime to lift Mount Marty to a 1-0 victory over Doane in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Monday.
It marked the Lancers’ second overtime match in three days. MMU lost to Midland 2-1 in overtime on Saturday at home.
Dailey converted a pass from Becky Wilkins for the game-winner.
Mount Marty (2-7, 2-6 GPAC) held an 11-3 edge in shots on goal in the match. Tiana Bumbaca-Kuehl had a team-best five shots on goal for the Lancers.
Jamie Tebben preserved the shutout in goal, making three saves. Danielle Dubovy stopped 10 shots for Doane (0-10-3, 0-8-3 GPAC).
Mount Marty travels to Briar Cliff on Wednesday. Start time is 1 p.m.
