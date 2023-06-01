VERMILLION — South Dakota head coach Eric Peterson introduced another signee to the 2023-24 roster Thursday in Jalen Hayes, a 6-2 guard from Richfield, Minnesota, who will join the Coyotes in the fall.
“Jalen is very familiar with our program and school after watching his brother play here over the past three years,” said Peterson. “He has a very good feel for the game and understands it at a high level. We couldn’t be more excited to add Jalen to our program.”
Hayes was a standout student-athlete for the Richfield High School Spartans in his senior year. He was an all-star and all-conference selection in addition to being selected to the all-defensive team. Hayes averaged 13.0 points per game and was selected to participate in the MBCA All-Star game.
Prior to joining the Richfield Spartans, Hayes attended Mankato East High School in Mankato, Minnesota. During his time at Mankato East High School, Hayes was named second-team all-sophomore in the state of Minnesota by prephoops.com. Off the court, Hayes was an ‘A’ honor roll student.
Hayes is the son of Bukata and Lisa Hayes. He will enter as a freshman in the fall of 2023 and plans to study business administration at South Dakota.
