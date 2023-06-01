VERMILLION — South Dakota head coach Eric Peterson introduced another signee to the 2023-24 roster Thursday in Jalen Hayes, a 6-2 guard from Richfield, Minnesota, who will join the Coyotes in the fall.  

“Jalen is very familiar with our program and school after watching his brother play here over the past three years,” said Peterson. “He has a very good feel for the game and understands it at a high level. We couldn’t be more excited to add Jalen to our program.” 

