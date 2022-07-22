SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota placed a league-best 123 athletes on The Summit League Commissioner’s List announced Friday.

The list honors student-athletes for their hard work in the classroom. They must carry a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average, have completed at least three semesters at the institution and used a season of competition in the sport in which the student-athlete is nominated.

