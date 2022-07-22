SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota placed a league-best 123 athletes on The Summit League Commissioner’s List announced Friday.
The list honors student-athletes for their hard work in the classroom. They must carry a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average, have completed at least three semesters at the institution and used a season of competition in the sport in which the student-athlete is nominated.
South Dakota’s volleyball program earned the Team Academic Achievement Award this season for having the highest percentage of eligible student-athletes on the Commissioner’s List. Volleyball had 92.3 percent of its eligible roster make the list. This marks the second-straight Team Academic Achievement Award and third overall for Coyote volleyball.
Overall, South Dakota placed 57.5 percent of its eligible student-athletes on the list. The Coyotes 123 athletes combined for 133 selections.
Among the area student-athletes from USD honored were Alec Atwood (Beresford; men’s cross country, men’s track & field), Haley Arens (Crofton, Nebraska; women’s cross country); Maddie Lavin (Vermillion; women’s cross country, women’s track & field); Sara Reifenrath (Hartington, Nebraska; women’s track & field); and Laura Nelson (Gayville; women’s cross country).
Area student-athletes honored included Jaiden Boomsma (South Dakota State, Yankton; women’s track & field); Katelyn Stanley (St. Thomas, North Sioux City; women’s basketball); Marisa Schulz (SDSU, Dakota Dunes; women’s soccer); and Matthew Schaefer (SDSU, Fordyce, Nebraska; men’s golf).
