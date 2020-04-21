High school football in South Dakota moved one step closer Tuesday afternoon to a five-class system, but it was decided that some work still needs to be done.
Rather than pass a five-class proposal during its meeting Tuesday, the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) Board of Directors instead voted 7-1 to authorize the SDHSAA staff to reconvene the Football Advisory Committee to craft a new five-class system.
Whatever proposal that comes out of the football advisory gathering will then be sent to the state’s athletic directors for a vote before returning to the Board of Directors for a first reading at their June meeting — a second reading would come in August.
The SDHSAA staff had recommended that the board pass all five football proposals, including the adoption of a five-class system (three 11-man, two 9-man).
Under that proposal, the nine largest schools (by male-only ADM) along with O’Gorman would be in Class 11AA, followed by the next 16 in 11A and all remaining schools with an ADM of 56.001 or greater in 11B.
The nine-man ranks would be cut to two classes in that proposal, with the top half in Class 9A and the remaining teams in 9B.
It was noted in the proposal and then during discussion Tuesday that since the expansion to six classes in 1999 (with a third 9-man class), there are 33 fewer teams and no reduction in the number of classes.
Athletic directors had voted 77-58 against that particular five-class proposal.
The other four football-related proposals all passed during Tuesday’s meeting, including two related to earlier practice times.
The board passed a proposal 5-3 that moves an earlier start date for Class AAA, AA and A from Aug. 13, 2020, to Monday, Aug. 10. A proposal that moves an earlier date for Class 11B and nine-man from Aug. 10 to Thursday, Aug. 6 was passed 6-2.
A ‘mercy rule’ proposal for Class AAA and AA, which would implement a running clock when games reach a 35-point margin after halftime (including playoffs), was passed 8-0.
The final football-related proposal was a ‘ten percent rule’ amendment, which would change the language to use a new factor of 20 percent to be used when calculating a co-operative’s total enrollment. The change, the proposal noted, “potentially more accurately reflects the counting of the ‘satellite (smaller)’ school’s enrollment. That proposal also passed 8-0.
