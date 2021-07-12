PLATTE — Grayson Hanson’s third hit of the game plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth, lifting Platte-Geddes past Hanson 7-6 in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
The game was tied 1-1 after seven innings, but each team scored five runs in the eighth. Platte-Geddes scored in the ninth to claim the victory.
Hanson finished with two RBI, and Jackson Neuman doubled and singled for Platte-Geddes. Drayton Priebe also had two hits. Aiden Bultje doubled. Kelby VanDerWerff had a hit and two RBI. Nate Whalen added a hit in the victory.
Neuman pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory. Priebe started, striking out eight in five innings. Caden Oberbroekling struck out five in two innings of shutout relief.
Platte-Geddes, 5-4, travels to Menno to face Scotland-Menno today (Tuesday).
Parkston 9, Scotland-Menno 4
PARKSTON — Parkston scored in nearly every inning of a 9-4 victory over Scotland-Menno in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Josh Polreis had a double and two RBI, and Isaak Bialas doubled for Parkston. Jon Akre had a hit and two RBI. Kade Bialas, Max Scott, Carter Kalda and Caleb Titze each had a hit in the victory.
Tyrus Bietz had two hits, and Jacob Schott had a hit and two RBI for Scotland-Menno. Kadeyn Ulmer added a hit.
Scott pitched four innings, striking out six, for the win. Karson Bierle took the loss.
Parkston, 7-3, travels to Tabor on Wednesday. Scotland-Menno hosts Platte-Geddes today (Tuesday) in Menno.
Rapid City 4, Dakota Valley 1
TEA — Rapid City defeated Dakota Valley 4-1 in a shortened four inning game Saturday morning in Tea.
Beau Jones, Brendan Barnett and Beau Pollema picked up one hit each for Dakota Valley. Jackson Strawn brought in the lone run.
Brayden Major pitched three innings for Dakota Valley, striking out two in the loss.
Area C-1 Juniors
Hartington 10, Wakefield 2
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Lane Heimes went 3-for-3 with three RBI to lead Hartington Juniors to a 10-2 win over Wakefield Sunday evening in Hartington, Nebraska.
Brett Kleinschmidt added two hits and two RBI for Hartington. Carson Arens, Jaxon Bernecker, Weston Heine, Jaylan Lammers and Owen Dendinger added one hit each. Heine drove in two runs and tripled.
Keaton Steffen pitched four innings, striking out five in the win. Heine pitched one inning in relief.
