Impact edged the Wayne Dirt Devils 4-3 for the 18-under championship of the Yankton Girls Softball Association (YGSA) Father’s Day Tournament, Sunday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Impact beat Fremont Force 9-1 to advance to the final. Wayne downed Yankton Fury Red 13-3 in the other semifinal.
Wayne 13, Fury Red 3
The Wayne (Nebraska) Dirt Devils scored eight runs in the third inning of a 13-3 victory over Yankton Fury Red in an 18-under semifinal at the YGSA Father’s Day Tournament Sunday at Sertoma Park.
Elle Feser hit a solo home run to give Yankton a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Yankton’s other two runs came on a two-RBI double by Bailey Vitek.
Yankton Fury Red 16, Fusion Synergy 9
Six players registered two RBIs apiece in the Yankton Fury Red 18-under softball team’s 16-9 victory over Fusion Synergy, Sunday at Sertoma Park.
The match was a quarterfinal in the 18-under bracket of the YGSA Father’s Day Softball Tournament.
Elle Feser went 4-for-4, scoring four runs and adding two RBIs in the contest. Paige Hatch and Rileigh Foster had three RBIs apiece for Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend went 3-for-3, scoring three runs while adding two RBIs.
Regan Garry struck out two batters as she earned the win for Yankton.
Impact 5, Yankton Fury Black 4
A four-run rally in the bottom of the fourth was not enough as the Yankton Fury Black fell to Impact 5-4 (five innings) in an 18-under semifinal contest as part of the YGSA Father’s Day Softball Tournament Sunday at Sertoma park.
Peighton James registered two RBIs for Yankton, with Emma Herrboldt and Camryn Koletzky adding an RBI apiece. Emma Eichacker and Megan Tramp had two hits apiece for Yankton. Chandler Cleveland struck out three batters in the contest.
Impact’s Nieva Colicheski registered three RBIs in the contest while striking out three batters in the circle for the victory.
Fremont Force McGee 7, Yankton Fury Fire 4
Fremont Force McGee scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a quarterfinal contest at the YGSA Father’s Day Softball Tournament against the Yankton Fury Fire 7-4 Sunday at Sertoma Park.
Fremont’s Britt Nielsen earned the victory after striking out three Yankton batters in four innings pitched. She hit the game-tying home run in the bottom of the fifth as well.
Yankton’s Emma Wiese registered two RBIs in the game. In the circle, she struck out two Fremont batters in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
16-Under
Sanford Sports Blue downed the Yankton Fury Twisters for the 16-under championship of the YGSA Father’s Day Tournament on Sunday.
Sanford Blue beat TSC Heatwave 10-7 in the semifinals and Yankton Fury White 11-6 in the quarterfinals. The Fury Twisters advanced to the final with a 7-5 victory over United and a 7-5 victory over 605 Octane.
Sanford Blue 11, Fury White 6
Sanford Sports Blue scored five runs in the first inning and held on for an 11-6 victory over Yankton Fury White in the quarterfinals on Sunday.
Mia Donner and Madison Girard each had two hits, with Girard driving in two runs, for Yankton. Lydia Yost, Quincy Gaskins, Tori Hansen, Aubrie Lloyd and Reagan Lee each had a hit in the effort.
Yost took the loss.
14-Under
Sioux Falls Eclipse beat TSC Thunder 13-2 for the Gold bracket title in the 14-under division. Tea Lightning won the Silver bracket with a 10-8 victory over the Rapid City Outlaws.
Eclipse beat Yankton Fury Gazelles 12-0 in the opening round in the Gold bracket. Rapid City Outlaws downed Yankton Fury Black 8-2 in the opening round of Silver bracket play.
12-Under
Sanford Sports Red won the Gold bracket with an 11-1 victory over Kelly’s (Schwedhelm). Yankton Fury Lancers won the Silver bracket with a 17-1 rout of Sioux City Futures (Bourne).
Crofton fell to Sanford Red 17-2 in the Gold quarterfinals. Yankton Fury Diamonds were edged by Sioux City Futures 16-15 and Vermillion Flamez dropped a 12-11 decision to Tea in the Silver quarterfinals.
Fury Lancers 17, S.C. Futures 1
The Yankton Fury Lancers won the Silver bracket with a 17-1 rout of Sioux City Futures (Bourne) on Sunday.
All 17 runs came in the second inning for Yankton.
Brenna Elwood had two hits and four RBI, and Jordyn Kudera and Kenley Vandertuig each had two hits for Yankton. Tyan Beste had a hit and two RBI, and Izzy Gurney, Aubrey Stotz and Kennedy Muth each had a hit in the victory.
Beste and Jazlin Romero each had two strikeouts for Yankton.
Fury Lancers 9, Dakota Dynamite 3
The Yankton Fury Lancers advanced to the 12-under Silver bracket final with a 9-3 victory over Dakota Dynamite.
Claire Taggart went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Tyan Beste had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Olivia Rye had a double and two RBI. Jazlin Romero, Izzy Gurney, Aubrey Stotz, Kennedy Muth and Kinsley Koletzky each had a hit in the victory.
Romero pitched for Yankton, striking out one in her five innings of work.
Fury Lancers 13, Quakes 3
The Yankton Fury Lancers scored 10 runs in the late innings to claim a 13-3 victory over the Quakes in the Silver bracket quarterfinals.
Jordyn Kudera, Tyan Beste, Izzy Gurney and Kenley Vandertuig each had two hits for Yankton. Brenna Elwood, Jazlin Romero, Chloe Caton, Kennedy Muth, Kinsley Koletzky and Olivia Rye each had a hit in the victory.
Claire Taggart picked up the win, striking out four in the six-inning contest.
10-Under
S.D. Players won the Gold bracket title with a 13-0 victory over Norfolk Kelly’s Green. S.D. Renegades won the Silver bracket with a 16-9 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Yankton Fury Lancers beat Vermillion Flamez 8-3 in the Gold bracket quarterfinals before dropping a 4-2 decision to Norfolk Kelly’s Green. Yankton Fury Outlaws (Black) and Yankton Fury Storm (Red) each dropped quarterfinals in the Silver bracket, each losing to a team that played in the championship.
SBL 13, Fury Outlaws 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton downed Yankton Fury Outlaws 13-3 in the 10-under silver bracket on Sunday.
Rylee Plantenberg had a hit and a RBI for Yankton. Eleanor Flannery scored twice. Kaitlyn Lee also scored for the Outlaws.
