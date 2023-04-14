PARKSTON — Parkston built a 7-1 lead and held on for an 8-6 victory over Centerville in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Jeff Schnabel doubled and singled for Parkston. Brayden Jervik tripled. Kolter Kramer and Caden Donahue each had a hit in the victory.
Ethan Bobzin had two hits for Centerville. Aiden Bobzin and Brennen Tople each doubled. Kyson Mansfield added a hit for the Tornadoes.
Kaleb Weber pitched five innings, striking out three, for the win. Logan Bobzin took the loss.
Parkston, 1-2, hosts Vermillion on April 20. Centerville, 2-2, hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Sunday.
Scotland-Menno 7, Parker 4
MENNO — Scotland-Menno held off Parker 7-4 in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Tyrus Bietz tripled, and Kory Keppen and Jayce Walloch each doubled for Scotland-Menno. Brayden Sattler and Bryce Sattler each had a hit in the Trappers’ victory.
Levi Berens doubled twice, driving in three, for Parker. Mason Schaefer also had two hits. Logan Bridges doubled, and Ray Travnicek, Devin Kuchta, Cale Sheaffer and Seth Vanvliet each had a hit for the Pheasants.
Bryce Sattler pitched two innings of relief for the win. Keppen and Trent Guthmiller each had four strikeouts for the Trappers. Travnicek took the loss, striking out five in his 1 2/3 innings of work.
Scotland-Menno, 2-2, hosts Canton today (Saturday). Parker, 2-1, travels to Wagner on Sunday.
BERESFORD — Dakota Valley pounded out 14 hits on the way to an 18-2 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Isaac Bruns had three hits to lead Dakota Valley. Brendan Barrett, Garrett Anderson and Dylan Lukken each had two hits. Jackson Boonstra tripled. Randy Rosenquist, Jake Pruchniak, Beau Pollema and Grant Van Der Hul each had a hit in the victory.
Joseph Anderson, Jax Fickbohm, Cooper Nelson, Ethan Boville and Ashton Oberle each had a hit for B-AH.
Bruns pitched four shutout innings, stirking out four, for the win. Fickbohm took the loss.
Dakota Valley, 5-0, travels to Elk Point-Jefferson on Monday. B-AH travels to Wagner on Monday.
PLATTE — Jaxon Christensen had three hits and three RBI to lead the Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers past Hot Springs 12-2 in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Aiden Bultje had two hits for the Honkers. Jye Bailey, Tanner Dyk, Parker Bailey and Hayden Sprik each had a hit in the victory.
Bultje picked up the win, striking out 10 in his four innings of work. Oakley Kott pitched two innings of shutout relief.
The Honkers, 1-1, travel to Chamberlain-Kimball-Lyman on April 21.
