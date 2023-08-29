MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels defeated the Yankton Bucks 17-7 in the Marchand Cup Golf Dual Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course.
It is a Ryder Cup-style event, with teams earning points for four ball, scramble, and singles.
In the four ball (best ball) event, Mitchell took 4.5 of six possible points. Yankton’s team of Eli Larson and Kai Cody took one point against Mitchell’s Everett Morrison and Marshall Widstrom.
Mitchell took five of six points in the scramble event, which was holes 7-12. Yankton’s team of Easton Vellek and Parker Riley took a point against Mitchell’s Noah Larson and Asher Dannenbring.
The Kernels took 7.5 of 12 points in the singles event, which took place on holes 13-18. Vellek, Larson and Henry Homstad took victories in that portion of the event for the Bucks, while Miles Krajewski, Ryker Larsen and Easton Schelhaas tied their respective matches.
Yankton is back in action Thursday in a quad against Brandon Valley, Harrisburg and O’Gorman at Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
MITCHELL 17, YANKTON 7
BEST BALL: Noah Larson-Asher Dannenbring M def. Easton Vellek-Parker Riley, 1 up; Miles Krajewski-Henry Homstad Y vs. Jager Juracek-Carter McCormick M, all square; Eli Larson-Kai Cody Y def. Everett Morrison-Marshall Widstrom, 2 up; Sam Titze-Brady Reiners M def. Ryker Larsen-William Youngblom, 1 up; Jordan Meyerink-Dawson Adams M def. Colton Hopkins-Brayden Byrkeland, 3 & 2; Matthew Mauszycki-Tyler Christensen M def. Isaac Dimmer-Easton Schelhaas, 2 &1
SCRAMBLE: Vellek-Riley Y def. N. Larson-Dannenbring, 2 & 1; Juracek-McCormick M def. Krajewski-Homstad, 4 & 3; Morrison-Widstrom M def. E. Larson-Cody, 2 & 1; Titze-Reiners M def. R. Larsen-Youngblom, 3 & 1; Meyerink-Adams M def. Hopkins-Byrkeland, 1 up; Mauszycki-Christensen M def. Dimmer-Schelhaas, 2 & 1
SINGLES: Vellek Y def. N. Larson, 2 & 1; Dannenbring M def. Riley, 3 & 2; Krajewski Y vs. Juracek M, all square; Homstad Y def. McCormick, 2 & 1; E. Larson Y def. Morrison, 2 & 1; Widstrom M def. Cody 3 & 2; R. Larsen Y vs. Titze M, all square; Reiners M def. Youngblom, 2 & 1; Meyerink M def. Hopkins, 3 & 2; Adams M def. Byrkeland, 3 & 2; Mauszycki M def. Dimmer, 2 & 1; Schelhaas Y vs. Christensen M, all square
